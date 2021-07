It’s Mexico vs. Panama Wednesday night as the two international squads faceoff in a tune-up matchup ahead of the 2021 Gold Cup. Mexico will be looking to rebound from its extra-time loss against the United States earlier this month in the CONCACAF Nations League Final in this exhibition soccer match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. El Tri remains the favorites in the upcoming Gold Cup, but have had disappointing results as of late, including the loss to the USA and a recent tie against Honduras. On the other side, Panama has won it’s last six matches, all in World Cup qualifying play.