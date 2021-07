If you have spent more than a day or two looking to buy a home, it’s no surprise that your bargaining power has probably never been lower than it is now. The number one tip that you should be following is to be patient. Don’t expect to have an offer accepted on the first house you fall in love with and don’t get discouraged even if your fourth or fifth offer falls through. There may not be enough houses on the market right now, but more are coming on the market every day. The right house will come along, it always does. Think of your first few failed offers as a learning experience to better prepare you to make your next offer until you own the home that you want.