Pitbull Turns Country in Collab with Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Mr. 305 (AKA Mr. Worldwide), but it’s also Luke Bryan and Trace Adkins? That’s right, the trio has teamed up just in time for summer with their single “Where the Country Girls At.” To be honest with you guys, it’s kind of a banger. It’s got all the classic elements of a honky-tonk hit: referencing girls in daisy dukes, cowboy boots, drinking, and nascar. I’d say this song is as country as it gets. The only difference is, one of the biggest Latin Hip-Hop stars in the game, Pitbull, took up a verse on the track.

talentrecap.com
