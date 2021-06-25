Pitbull Turns Country in Collab with Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins

Jordan Davis is still climbing the charts with his current Top Five hit, “Amost Maybes,” but he has just released a new song called “Buy Dirt” which is a collaboration with his labelmate Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote the song during the pandemic, and as he tells us, it's a reminder of the things in life that really matter. “‘Buy Dirt’ is a song that came to me a couple of months into the pandemic. We couldn’t tour, music, everything was at a standstill. I came to the realization of man, all you need is your faith, your family and your friends. And music’s great and I love it and I’m happy I get to do it, but at the end of the day those are three things that I need to always keep at the top of my list, and ‘Buy Dirt’ is my kind of pledge to that.”