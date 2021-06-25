Cancel
What is capability building?

By ADR Times
Capacity building is the process of evaluating a party’s ability to achieve their goals and solve issues that arise in their day-to-day operations. It also evaluates the party’s ability to expand its operations and capacity to achieve more of its goals in the future. Several broad types of capacity can be built as broad categories, but capacity can be built in all areas of a party’s mission. Capacity can be built through study and analysis or a variety of other activities. Capacity building can bring life and excitement back into a party’s mission, along with a host of other benefits.

