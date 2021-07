Correction: This article was corrected on July 5, 2021 at 8:50E to correct the title for Melissa Campos. According to an El Paso Inc. report by David Crowder this weekend, the El Paso Children’s Hospital was visited by the Joint Commission in a surprise visit. As El Paso Politics has been reporting, the children’s hospital in embroiled in several controversies related to the care they deliver. The El Paso Children’s Hospital has also denied open records requests submitted by this publication arguing that they are not subject the Texas Public Information Act.