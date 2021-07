A legal bid to force police in Northern Ireland to assist in removing a contentious loyalist bonfire should never have been taken to court, a DUP MLA has stated. William Humphrey said public money had been squandered in the proceedings taken by Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over its decision not to intervene on the bonfire in the loyalist area of Tiger’s Bay in north Belfast.