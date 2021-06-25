Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Early assessment: June floods may have done record damage

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. — (AP) — Floods in early June may have done record-breaking agricultural damage but assessments are far from done, Mississippi State University's agricultural extension service said Thursday.

Agents will be checking out damage well into July from as much as 20 inches of rain (about 50 centimeters) that fell during the second week of June, primarily north of U.S. Highway 82, a news release said.

“By the time we were ready to respond to early requests for assessments, the rainwater was receding off of the land, so the growers were scrambling to either salvage what they still had or gear up for replanting,” said emergency coordinating officer Preston Aust. “We’ve made a lot of progress in several counties, while there are others where we are trying to work around the growers’ schedules."

Damage may exceed the $617 million in crop damage from Yazoo backwater flooding in 2019, the news release said.

Growers in the south Delta weren’t able to plant at all in 2019, Aust said. But, he said, losses could be greater for growers whose corn was flooded out 60 days from harvest.

Tunica and Quitman counties each sustained about $100 million in total agricultural damages, with another $70 million in Tallahatchie County, the extension service said. Bolivar, Coahoma and Sunflower counties are among those with extensive damage still not assessed, Aust said.

Corn was well developed when the downpours came, grain specialist Erick Larson said during a June 23 episode of the Mississippi Crop Situation podcast.

“We have got everything from corn plants and large sections of flooded corn that are literally dying to some corn that was temporarily flooded or exposed to heavy rainfall,” he said.

There's a similar range of damage on soybean fields. Specialist Trent Irby said some whole fields or lower areas in other fields were submerged too long for plants to survive.

Late replanting means lower yield, “but we may not have a choice,” Irby said. “We have other areas where we may have to decide between keeping part of a field and replanting another part of a field or just keeping it all.”

Mississippi’s cotton crop will also be affected by the flooding, but a cooler than normal year already had put the crop behind schedule.

“Submerged cotton plants can take it on the chin when water gets on them,” said MSU Extension cotton specialist Brian Pieralisi. “There are concerns, but I’m hoping if they were not totally submerged, we’ll be OK. There are some spots that are drowned out."

MSU Extension agents work with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency for assessments requested through MEMA. They record all disaster-related agricultural damages, including crops, equipment, structures and livestock.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Soybean#Extreme Weather#Aust#Coahoma#Msu Extension#Mema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
Related
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

FEMA Begins Process of Assessing Michigan Flood Damage

(TNS) - Local and federal government agencies are making their way around metro Detroit to as many homes affected by recent flooding as possible, talking to homeowners and recording data. Several assessment teams made up of the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA), Michigan State Police-Emergency Management and Homeland Security...
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Greeley officials ask for flood damage reports for assessment report to state

City of Greeley officials are again asking for residents to report on their experiences with flooding last week, this time focusing on damages to structures. Greeley’s Office of Emergency Management worked with the Weld Office of Emergency Management to set up a self-reporting tool for damages relating to the July 1 flood. Area residents and business owners can report flood damage at report-co-weld.orioncentral.com.
Missouri Statekjluradio.com

Missouri starts assessing damage from June storms, seeking possible federal assistance

Missouri takes the first steps toward recovering federal assistance for severe storms and flooding. Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday that Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in 17 counties. A number of mid-Missouri counties are included in the assessments, including Boone, Callaway, and Moniteau counties. The governor says it’s likely additional counties will be added to the list.
Manatee County, FLwtoc.com

Manatee County assessing storm damage, flooding concerns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are assessing the effects of Hurricane Elsa Wednesday, the morning after the storm blew past the Suncoast. The county’s Emergency Operations Center remains at a partial activation today as damage assessment teams continue to canvass the area, according to Chloe Conboy, the county’s strategic affairs manager.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Storm Damage Assessments Requested By Missouri Governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested that Preliminary Damage Assessments be taken in 17 Missouri counties recently affected by severe storms and flooding. The Federal Emergency Management agency have been asked to aid in surveying damage for severe storms affecting the areas between June 19th and July 1st. The PDAs will be done in conjunction with local emergency managers and members of the State Emergency Management Agency prior to an official request by the state for federal disaster assistance.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

FEMA Asked To Join Storm Damage Assessment Teams

Governor Mike Parson has requested FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, participate in joint preliminary damage assessments. The assessments are for 17 counties, including Livingston, Carroll, Caldwell, and Chariton Counties in the KCHI listening area. The assessments will be for damages due to severe storms and flooding from June 19th to July 1st.
Little Rock, ARKATV

Residents affected by June flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Residents who were affected by the June storms and flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance. Those whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable in Arkansas, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Monroe counties will be able to apply, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. Assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal, and personal property repair. Businesses, second homes, vehicles, sheds or outbuildings, fencing, and food loss are not eligible.
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Deadline extended for storm damage assessments in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The deadline for McLean County residents to submit storm damage assessment forms has been extended, according to a news release from the City of Bloomington. The McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it would be extending the deadline for online submissions until 5 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Crop Damage Localized To South Central Indiana Following June Floods

In northern Michigan, corn is on track for success if ‘knee high by the Fourth of July,’ but in southern Indiana, that means the crop is behind schedule. Purdue Extension corn specialist Dan Quinn said most of the state’s corn is up to his chest and able to withstand flooding. However, rainfall last month damaged crops in south central Indiana, including Monroe County. This region is the only one in the state with serious damage.
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Restoration services busy with flooding damage

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Heavy rainfall throughout central Illinois caused homes and basements to flood. SERVPRO of Decatur Forsyth said on average, the company takes 15 to 20 calls, but after the recent rain, they've fielded 60 to 100 calls daily. "A lot of damage we see is carpet, baseboards...
Orange, TXKFDM-TV

Residents in Orange want more done to reduce flooding

ORANGE COUNTY — While the rain threat has eased across Southeast Texas, the demand for drainage solutions is growing in one neighborhood in Orange. Residents in the Clairmont subdivision say more can be done to reduce flooding in the area. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss has the report.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

FEMA visits Detroit homes damaged by flood to assess need

Evaluators with the Federal Emergency Management Agency went door-to-door in the City of Detroit on Thursday to survey damage following last month’s flooding rain. They’ll take their findings to the state and determine whether a disaster declaration is warranted. Issa Mansaray is with FEMA. He says the process is still...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn now offering flood damage assessment form in Arabic

Residents are encouraged to report basement flooding and their estimated damages by calling 313-586-3181 or by visiting www.cityofdearborn.org and clicking on the red bar on the home page. The form serves as statutory notice to the City of Dearborn for your losses. It is a fillable form that can be...
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

McLean County emergency crews assessing storm damage Friday, Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County emergency management crews will visit property owners Friday and Saturday to assess damage from the flooding and storms in the area last week. McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre issued a declaration of local disaster on Wednesday in response to the rainstorms that caused up to 10-plus inches of flooding in portions of the county.
Florida Statewkok.com

Valley Engineer Assesses What May Have Led to Florida Building Collapse

NORTHUMBERLAND – A structural engineer in the Valley is assessing what may have caused the deadly building collapse in Sunrise, Florida. Dave Zartman of Zartman Construction says accidents like these usually build up, “When you have a structural failure, its rebar can no longer hold its load, and to me it just seems like the building was that weak and that bad from deterioration over time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy