Economy

Wake Up Call: Dollars Draw Young Canadian Lawyers to U.S.

bloomberglaw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s column, three more firms announced Davis Polk scale salary hikes; a federal judge in opioid litigation against major pharmacies backtracked on his order requiring jurors to be vaccinated against Covid; a New Jersey legal tech firm is suing the New York Times for alleged nonpayment. Leading off, fierce...

Businessbloomberglaw.com

White & Case Recruits Quinn Emanuel Life Sciences IP Lawyer (1)

White & Case has added patent litigator Peter Armenio, a Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner focused on the red hot life sciences sector, to its global intellectual property practice in New York. Armenio was co-chair of Quinn Emanuel’s global life sciences practice. The new White & Case hire, who...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

Kaseya Hack Pushes Companies to Deepen Attorney, IT Relationship

A spate of ransomware attacks and supply chain disruptions are compelling outside and in-house counsel to work more closely with information technology departments to bolster security and minimize the legal risks that accompany such hits. Large-scale ransomware attacks are driving conversations between IT departments and lawyers as business leaders see...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Lateral Hires Dropped by 30% Amid Covid Last Year

In today’s column, demand is soaring for antitrust partners and associates; some, but not all, Texas-founded firms have matched the market standard for associate pay hikes; another firm launched a cannabis practice in Denver. Leading off, overall U.S. lateral hiring plunged more than 30% in 2020 to its lowest level...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Law Firms Speed Up Post-Covid Staff ‘Right-Sizing’

In today’s column, legal industry employment is rebounding; K&L Gates got a nine-lawyer real estate team from Eversheds Sutherland in Germany; a Texas-based comic book store’s law firm filed a lawsuit in the form of a graphic novel. Leading off, law firms are laying off experienced administrative staff and hiring...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Mintz Will Require Vaccination to Enter Office

In today’s column, Milbank, the firm that started this year’s run of pay hikes for associates, upped its first raise to match the higher Davis Polk scale; meanwhile, a Texas-based litigation boutique is beating the pay standard by $5,000 for every seniority year; South Florida firms are collaborating on a class-action lawsuit in the Surfside condo collapse.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. financial executive dies by suicide as firm faces fraud claims

BOSTON (Reuters) - The co-founder of a Florida financial firm facing investor lawsuits alleging securities fraud has died by suicide, and a spokesperson on Monday denied wrongdoing, saying the death was not connected to a class action lawsuit filed last week. Eric Holtz, the 54-year-old co-founder of the Seeman Holtz...
Congress & Courtswuwf.org

Supreme Court Draws Fire Over Lawyer Education Rule

Attorneys, professional organizations, and legal experts are lashing out at the Florida Supreme Court for a rule that is shaking up lawyers’ ability to receive credit for continuing education courses required to keep practicing. The controversial rule — issued by the court in April — prohibits The Florida Bar from...
FOXBusiness

Justice Department hiring antitrust lawyers for ‘US vs Google’

The Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice is seeking "highly qualified attorneys" that it wants to serve as trial attorneys as it takes on Google. The Justice Department last October filed a long-anticipated antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the big tech giant engaged in anti-competitive conduct to preserve monopolies in search and search advertising that form the cornerstones of its vast conglomerate.
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10 currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June 21 at 1.2449. U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $75.38 a barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting. Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million. Separate domestic data showed that the value of building permits fell 14.8% in May from April. The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessBloomberg

When Lawyers Charge $1,800 an Hour, Who Pays?

Elon Musk was on to something when he complained that the cost of insurance to protect company directors and officers from shareholder litigation has gotten out of control. The impulsive Tesla Inc. boss may be an unlikely spokesperson for the unfairness of these spiraling fees, but they reveal something about this age of corporate misadventure and trigger-happy lawyers. It’s bad for shareholders, companies and insurers alike.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Backs Nestle, Cargill on Child-Slavery Suit (2)

The U.S. Supreme Court gave companies a broader shield against lawsuits by victims of overseas atrocities, rejecting accusations that. were complicit in the use of child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms. The justices said the allegations against the companies lacked enough of a U.S. connection to go forward under...
Columbus, OHYour Radio Place

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Volkswagen has asked the state Supreme Court to delay its mandate determining that a federal law doesn’t preclude Ohio from suing the automaker for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests. At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged vehicles...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
LawLaw.com

Lobbyist Jack Quinn Sues Co-Counsel Over Fees in 9/11 Litigation

Attorney John “Jack” Quinn, a Washington, D.C., lobbying fixture and a former White House counsel to Bill Clinton, has filed suit against his co-counsel in 9/11 litigation, claiming they are seeking to cut him out of legal fees in the case despite his extensive work. Quinn’s suit, filed in D.C....
Economybloomberglaw.com

Audit Regulator Could Be in Leadership Limbo for Months (Podcast)

The U.S. audit regulator is slated to get fresh leadership after a turbulent few years that culminated in the removal of its chairman last month. But it could take months for a new slate of leaders to be selected and installed as members of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The board faces a challenge in improving the morale of the PCAOB’s 800-person staff after a report released last month detailed leadership failures that cultivated a culture of fear and mistrust.

