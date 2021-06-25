Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

MIT Adds Versatile Kate Augustyn to the Class of 2025

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustyn’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 200/500 free, 100/200 back and 200/400 IM at the 2020 NEWMAC Championships. Current photo via Kate Augustyn. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

