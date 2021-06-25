MIT Adds Versatile Kate Augustyn to the Class of 2025

DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving head coach Dan Colella announced the addition of Riley Boulden and Carlye Ellis to the staff as assistant coaches. “We are very excited to have both Riley and Carlye joining our Duke coaching staff,” Colella said. “Both of them come from decorated undergraduate careers as Riley swam for the University of Alabama and Carlye for the University of Texas. I know that their experiences as student-athletes and their 20-plus years of coaching experience will undoubtedly make a large impact on this team immediately and for years to come. Each of them have done great things and we are thrilled to add them to our DSDT family.”