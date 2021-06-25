Santa Rosa Police Says No Officer Participated in Mask Shaming

The Santa Rosa Police Department says there was no evidence of mask shaming from one of its officers. The Police Department ended its investigation yesterday and said that the allegation was unfounded. They said in a statement that it was an unidentified motorist who shamed shoppers at the Santa Rosa Marketplace for wearing their masks. The allegation first surfaced in a TikTok video, where a young woman using the name Shan said that a patrol officer was using the loudspeaker on his car to shame residents.