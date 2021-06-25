Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Martin Power Rankings (6/25): Kuemper takes over No. 1, Tri-Center, CAM make big moves

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- It’s a frenzied Friday, and it’s time to take a look at the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings. This week, Kuemper Catholic moves to No. 1 while Tri-Center, CAM and Lamoni make big moves up and Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton make moves in. Check out the latest rankings...

www.kmaland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City West#Tri Center#Cam#Kuemper Catholic#Kmaland Baseball#The Black Raiders#Al#Adm#Lemars#Glenwood#Shenandoah#Red Oak#Denison Schleswig#Unity Christian#Hawkeye Ten Conference#Knights#Rvc#Ankeny Christina Academy#Mormon#Mstm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseball1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Kuemper Wins Pair, Glidden Ralston Gets 2nd Win, IKM-Manning Nabs Conference Tourney Win, Area Baseball 4-6 Monday

Kuemper blew up in the 2nd inning and kept it rolling in the 3rd as they rolled to a win in game 1. The Knights benefited from three errors, a walk and two hit-by -pitches to get the 2nd inning started then Cal Wanninger blew it open with a 3-run triple. Wanninger added to his RBI total in the 3rd after Kuemper drew three walks and another hit-by-pitch before he singled to score a pair of runs. Austin Tigges dominated on the hill as the Knights picked up win 15.
Sportskmaland.com

KMAland Softball (7/5): St. Albert grabs upset, Kuemper, LC also winners

(KMAland) -- St. Albert upset Harlan, Kuemper took down Denison-Schleswig, LC pitched a shutout and more from the Monday in KMAland softball. Kylie Wesack had a double among two hits for St. Albert in the victory. Alexis Narmi struck out seven, and Mallory Daley posted an RBI double of her own.
Baseball1380kcim.com

Kuemper Baseball Ends Regular Season with Win over Tri Center

Kuemper closed out the regular season with a nice home win against a Tri Center team that entered the game with 1 loss this season. The night after starting slowly on offense, Kuemper came out swinging early on Thursday. Kuemper scored a run in each of the first two innings but opened up their lead in the 3rd inning. Logan Sibenaller singled to start the 3rd, he was forced out at 2nd on a ball by Blake Pottebaum who reached on a fielders choice, Austin Tigges singled. After a ground out for the 2nd out of the inning, Luke Hicks singled to score Pottebaum, Trevor Rial singled, knocking in Tigges. Benicio Lujano singled and Hicks and Rial would score on a single by Max Irlmeier. The 4-run inning was a nice answer for Kuemper after Tri Center scored a pair of runs in the top 3rd to tie the game at 2. Tri Center hung tough scoring a run in the 4th and two more in the 5th to make it 6-5. They took their only lead in the 6th with 3 more runs to go up 8-6. The Trojans had three hits in the 6th but took advantage of a Kuemper error and four walks. Kuemper answered in the bottom 6th. Max Irlmeier reached on an error but was forced out at 2nd when Koby Lampman grounded to shortstop. Irlmeier reaching on the error helped set the stage for Kuemper because Tri Center had to get the lead runner on the Lampman grounder instead of making a play at 1st base. Kuemper had a runner on with one out and the top of the order up. Logan Sibenaller singled setting up Blake Pottebaum for an RBI single, scoring Lampman. Austin Tigges sac fly scored Pottebaum to put Kuemper ahead. That came after a Tri Center error allowed Sibenaller to score from 3rd. The Trojons got two runners on in the 7th but never got the tying run to 2nd base and Kuemper closed the door for their 20th win of the season.
Sportskmaland.com

AL rallies late for walk-off win in regional opener

(Council Bluffs) — The Abraham Lincoln softball team rallied for three runs and walk-off win to keep its season alive Thursday night. The Lynx (16-19) didn’t have a hit and trailed 2-0 against Des Moines Roosevelt entering the bottom of the seventh in a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal. Emma O’Neal led off the frame with a double, the first hit of the night for AL off Roosevelt starter Madaline Thomas. O’Neal moved to third on a wild pitch, Holly Hansen drew a walk and courtesy runner Halle Walton stole second.
Baseballkmaland.com

MSTM holds off Griswold to advance to regional final

(Martensdale) -- Jayda Gay's big night at the plate and Campbell German's stellar pitching performance on Friday evening put Martensdale-St. Marys on the cusp of a 10th state tournament appearance in the last 14 years. The Blue Devils dispatched Griswold 6-3 in a Class 1A Region 4 Semifinal on the...
Red Oak, IAkmaland.com

Red Oak entering postseason clash with Treynor in the right mindset, continuing to build

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak baseball team enters Saturday's district opener at 5-20, and with the right mindset. "We've been able to scratch some wins," Coach Mark Erickson said. "I love this young team's mindset. We start five sophomores, one senior and three eighth-graders. We are young and inexperienced, but the kids are playing the game the right way and keeping a good mindset no matter what the score is."
Underwood, IAkmaland.com

Underwood puts up crooked numbers to move into regional finals

(Underwood) — The Underwood softball team put three big innings together and cruised into a regional final with an 11-2 win over Tri-Center Friday. The Eagles (24-3) picked up their fourth win of the season over the Trojans and are one win away from a return trip to the state tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy