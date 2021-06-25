Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

UNC study provides important information for developing a viable vaccine against dengue

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping a viable vaccine against dengue virus has proved difficult because the pathogen is actually four different virus types, or serotypes. Unless a vaccine protects against all four, a vaccine can wind up doing more harm than good. To help vaccine developers overcome this hurdle, the UNC School of Medicine...

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Virus#Unc#Dengue Vaccine#Clinical Research#Aravinda De Silva#Sanofi Pasteur#Md Phd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Study suggests Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could provide 'years' of protection

A new study reportedly suggests the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could provide protection for "years." As The New York Times reports, scientists in a new study sought to determine whether "vaccination alone" will provide long-lasting protection against COVID-19 after research suggested the vaccines may offer years of protection for those who were previously infected with the coronavirus. The study consisted of 41 people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the researchers extracted samples from lymph nodes of 14 participants. They found that 15 weeks after the first dose, "the number of memory cells that recognized the coronavirus had not declined," the Times writes.
SciencePosted by
PennLive.com

COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity for months, study shows

ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers on Monday released a study further suggesting that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offer monthslong protection from the virus. No one had yet studied whether the vaccines create persistent responses in key parts of the lymph nodes, the researchers said. Their data was...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Dengue Vaccine Breakthrough Sheds Light on How Antibody Protection is Achieved

Mosquito-borne viruses have proven to be particularly insidious, with dengue easily ranking as one of the worst offenders. Moreover, developing a viable vaccine against dengue virus has been especially challenging because the pathogen is actually four different serotypes. Without protection against all four, a vaccine can wind up doing more harm than good. To help vaccine developers overcome this hurdle, researchers at the UNC School of Medicine investigated samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease. Findings from the new study were published recently in the Journal of Clinical Investigation through an article entitled “Dengue vaccine breakthrough infections reveal properties of neutralizing antibodies linked to protection.”
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibody development against SARS-CoV-2 following Moderna vaccine

The development of specific antibodies in the blood serum against a particular pathogen as a result of immunization or infection is known as seroconversion. Research laboratories buy seroconversion panels to perform testing on samples collected from a range of individuals, and in COVID-19, they are used to investigate antibody responses, providing valuable data regarding a vaccine's effectiveness.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

CoronaVac vaccine provides 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% protection against hospitalization, interim analysis reveals

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. *Note: this paper is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and is being published in The Lancet. Please credit both the congress and the journal in your stories*. A new study presented at this year's...
ScienceMedscape News

Edible Cholera Vaccine Promising in Early Trial

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - MucoRice-CTB, a cholera toxin B subunit (CTB) vaccine made by grinding up genetically modified grains of rice, showed promise in a proof-of-concept study, researchers say. "Although we have been developing the MucoRice-based oral vaccine since early 2000, we believe this is still just the beginning...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they’re fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. “In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta,” the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study investigates long-term sequelae of COVID-19 in hospitalized children

Researchers from ISARIC (International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium) pediatric Long Covid working group in the UK, Sechenov University and Z.A. Bashlyaeva Children's Municipal Clinical Hospital in Russia ran the largest study to date on children hospitalized with COVID-19. The study aimed to discover what the long-term effects...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine protects animals against lethal COVID-19 infection

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection. The vaccine also blocks animal-to-animal transmission of the virus. The findings were published July 2 in the journal Science Advances.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover genetic markers associated with COVID-19 infection risk and severity

An international collaboration uncovers several genetic markers associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity. In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?
pharmatimes.com

Valneva’s chikungunya virus vaccine granted breakthrough designation

French speciality vaccine company Valneva has announced that its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate has received a breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The chikungunya vaccine – VLA1553 – has also previously been awarded an FDA fast track designation and a European Medicines Agency (EMA) PRIME...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Bacainn Therapeutics Presents at ECCO ‘21 Results from Phase 1 Study that Shows BT051, an Oral, Locally-Acting Inhibitor of Neutrophil Trafficking and Activity, Is Safe and Well-Tolerated in Healthy Adults

--First-in-Human Data Featured at the 16th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation; Selected as a Top 10 e-Poster Presentation, which Includes an Audio Presentation. --BT051 Development Program to Continue as Targeted Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bacainn Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing...
ScienceEurekAlert

Sensitivity of the Delta variant to sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals

The Delta variant was detected for the first time in India in October 2020 and has since spread throughout the world. It is now dominant in many countries and regions (India, the UK, Portugal, Russia, etc.) and is predicted to be the most prevalent variant in Europe within weeks or months. Epidemiological studies have shown that the Delta variant is more transmissible than other variants. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur (CNRS joint unit), in collaboration with Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (part of the Paris Public Hospital Network or AP-HP), Orléans Regional Hospital and Strasbourg University Hospital, studied the sensitivity of the Delta variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to neutralizing antibodies in the sera of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the virus previously circulating in France (known as the Alpha or "British variant") and the "South African variant" (Beta variant). The scientists demonstrated that the Delta variant is less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than the Alpha variant. Three of the four therapeutic monoclonal antibodies tested are effective against the Delta variant, but one of them (Bamlanivimab) loses its antiviral activity. The scientists demonstrated that sera from convalescent patients collected up to 12 months post symptoms were 4 fold less potent against the Delta variant, relative to the Alpha variant. They also studied sera from people vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine: their sera effectively neutralized the Delta variant, although efficacy was slightly lower than against the Alpha variant. Sera from individuals who had received a single dose of vaccine (Pfizer or AstraZeneca) were inactive or barely active against the Delta and Beta variants. In summary, the Delta variant is slightly more resistant to neutralizing antibodies than the Alpha variant. The study was published as a preprint on the bioRxiv website on May 28, 2021 and published in the July 8th, 2021 issue of Nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy