It hasn't even been a full month since the 2022 Toyota GR 86 debuted and already, several body kits have been introduced to spice up its appearance, not to mention a possible Lexus version we just heard about. The new GR 86 is a great canvas for parts designers to work with, though. It has a sporty, compact stance but there aren't any unnecessarily garish details. Already, we have seen some very aggressive body kits from Toyota Gazoo Racing which are definitely not for wallflowers. For something that's a touch more subtle, Japanese tuner SARD has revealed its own GT1 body kit for the new GR 86.