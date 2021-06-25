Cancel
Song You Need to Know: Conclave, ‘All That I Need’

By Elias Leight
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On October 13th, the producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist J Kriv played a song from Detroit legend Moodymann on his monthly show, Live on Radio Alhara. Moodymann’s work is so distinctive that it can be tough to follow, so J Kriv relied on the shock of the new for the next track, cuing up a single from a recently formed group named Conclave: “There’s Enough,” a mishmash of shuffle-thump rhythms, solemn chants, and sudden falsetto howls.

www.rollingstone.com
