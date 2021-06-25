Cancel
Arrival of BetMGM and Borgata Help Boost Pennsylvania Online Poker Revenue

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania online poker market got a boost from two newcomers to the space and could see additional growth once a third operator joins the market by year’s end. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) show revenue from online poker was $2.6 million in May, its highest since January. It was the first full month where BetMGM Poker PA and Borgata Poker PA got a crack at the competition: PokerStars PA, which has had the market all to itself since its inception in November 2019.

