Not all rookies are created equal. Payton Pritchard, the Boston Celtics 26th pick in last year’s draft, was a bit of a surprise selection. Pritchard, who affectionately became known as ‘P-Rabbit’ during the season, turned 23 in January and was the oldest player selected in the first round. The reason for that was simple: the C’s entered a pivotal season with need for immediate contributions at the point guard spot, as Kemba Walker embarked on a season without back-to-backs after missing the start of the year recovering from a knee procedure.