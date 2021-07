Flying cars will be a reality in cities by the end of the decade, a Hyundai boss has insisted.Michael Cole, president and chief executive of the South Korean car maker’s European operations, said the technology - hoped to cut congestion and emissions - “really is part of the future”.Speaking at a conference organised by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Mr Cole said: “There’s some time before we can really get this off the ground.“But we think that by the latter part of this decade certainly, urban air mobility will offer great opportunity to free up congestion in cities,...