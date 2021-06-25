For Charlotte Nicdao, 'Mythic Quest' Is Family
The close-knit environment of Apple TV's 'Mythic Quest' has given Nicdao a place to shine as the "bad feminist" Poppy Li. In one of the most affecting pieces of COVID-inspired entertainment from last year, Mythic Quest star Charlotte Nicdao stares out from a computer as her character Poppy Li, a talented, ambitious, enthusiastic, sometimes immature programmer on a medieval role playing video game. The Apple TV show's quarantine episode, orchestrated by the cast and crew after production on their second season was shut down, is perhaps one of the most accurate portraits of the isolation of that period, and Nicdao carries it on her shoulders, embodying extreme loneliness.www.thrillist.com