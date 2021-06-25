For Charlotte Nicdao, 'Mythic Quest' Is Family

A few months ago, Sigourney Weaver teased that the long-in-the-works Galaxy Quest TV show—a spin-off of the Star Trek parody movie that nobody really liked when it came out but that everybody seems to like these days—was back in development. The project, which was in the works for Amazon years ago and had comedian Paul Scheer involved for some time, had largely been shelved after the death of Alan Rickman, who had a standout role in the original film and would’ve presumably been a big part of any TV version (if only to pop in and say his catchphrase from time to time). Now, though, it seems like Weaver was right and that the show is back on.