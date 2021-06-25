Cancel
For Charlotte Nicdao, 'Mythic Quest' Is Family

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe close-knit environment of Apple TV's 'Mythic Quest' has given Nicdao a place to shine as the "bad feminist" Poppy Li. In one of the most affecting pieces of COVID-inspired entertainment from last year, Mythic Quest star Charlotte Nicdao stares out from a computer as her character Poppy Li, a talented, ambitious, enthusiastic, sometimes immature programmer on a medieval role playing video game. The Apple TV show's quarantine episode, orchestrated by the cast and crew after production on their second season was shut down, is perhaps one of the most accurate portraits of the isolation of that period, and Nicdao carries it on her shoulders, embodying extreme loneliness.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Nicdao
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Imani Hakim
Person
David Hornsby
Person
Megan Ganz
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Mythic Quest needs a third season on Apple TV+

I just got done watching the finale for season two of Mythic Quest and all I can say is Apple better renew this show for a third season. Okay, so technically Mythic Quest doesn’t actually need a third season. The Season 2 finale, aptly titled “TBD,” serves fittingly as either a season or (I hope not) a series finale.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

How ‘Mythic Quest’ Became One of TV’s Best Comedies

The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest loves a good backstory. So, it seems only fair that it gets one of its own. About 22 minutes into the pilot episode, there’s a pivotal moment between the show’s two main characters: Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney). Poppy walks into Ian’s (pronounced Eye-an) office after a long day of arguing about a shovel Poppy wants added to the game’s new expansion. She proceeds to compare their relationship to that of a brilliant painter and his favorite brush. “I’m just, like, some tool that you use to create your masterpiece,” Poppy says.
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
TV Seriesimore.com

Rob McElhenney says no plan yet for a third season of 'Mythic Quest'

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao recently sat down to talk about the second season of Mythic Quest. During the interview, McElhenney cast doubt about a third season for the series. Rob McElhenney currently has no plans for a third season of Mythic Quest, the quirky comedy on Apple TV+. In...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mythic Quest keeps facing real gaming industry issues with a smile

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 358 in July 2021. Every month we run exclusive features exploring the world of PC gaming—from behind-the-scenes previews, to incredible community stories, to fascinating interviews, and more. Mythic Quest is a workplace sitcom about the dev team behind the most popular...
