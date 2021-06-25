Classes to become professional natural hairstylists opening soon for high school students

Memphis, Tenn. — High School students in Shelby County will soon have the ability to enroll in classes to become professional natural hairstylists.

The classes are being offered by The Institute of Beauty, self-proclaimed Tennessee’s 1st Natural Hair Care School.

Enrollment for classes is currently open.

Classes begin July 1 and offer students the ability to be professional natural hairstylists by Fall, the school said.

Paid tuition is available for 15 participants and tuition is $1,000.

Payment plans for that tuition are available, according to the school.

The training consists of an intensive 6-week course and will be held at 2956 Elmore Park, the school said.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and must be high school students.

For more information visit The Institute of Beauty’s website here.

