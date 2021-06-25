JaCorey Thomas Commits to Georgia

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Georgia on the recruitment trail because of the decommitments from athlete Deyon Bouie and defensive tackle Bear Alexander, along with seemingly a dry spell in the number of commitments that have rolled in while other programs have seemed to stack them up during the month of June.

The skid came to a stop Friday as Orlando, Fla., native and athlete JaCorey Thomas has committed to Georgia. Thomas chose Georgia over Miami, Florida, Florida State and several other premier programs.

Thomas recently received an offer from Georgia on June 4 following a camp visit to Athens.

According to sources, Thomas was recruited to play safety at the Georgia and joins Malaki Starks as athletes that will likely settle in at the safety position upon arrival in Athens.

This now brings the class of 2022 to 11 verbal commits as we near the end of the quiet period and enter yet another dead period in recruiting beginning on June 28.

2022 Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

DT Tyre West

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S Malaki Starks

LB Jalon Walker

RB Jordan James

LB CJ Washington

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

P Brett Thorson

EDGE Darris Smith

S JaCorey Thomas

