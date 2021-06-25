This Grow Light Can Nurture a Variegated Monstera in a Dark Room—and Look Stylish Doing It
Go ahead and put your plants in a low-lit room. Thanks to this grow light, they’ll still give you the green. When I think of grow lights, I picture industrial-looking panels hanging over rows of cannabis while Seth Rogan lovingly tends to his flower. That may appeal to some, but it’s not necessarily what a proud plant parent wants to display in their living room. (There are exceptions, I’m sure.)www.sunset.com