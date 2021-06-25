M&M's Is Dropping a New White Chocolate Pretzel Flavor... For the Holidays
M&M's are a classic candy choice. They may not be your favorite, but they'll also never let you down. Plus, new, creative flavors get added to the roster regularly. The holidays may still be months away, but Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, is thinking ahead. This holiday season, you'll find M&M's White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs on store shelves. They'll be limited-edition items, so you might want to start planning how you'll get your hands on them now. The new variety of M&M's will be both salty and sweet, featuring a white chocolate shell over a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.www.thrillist.com