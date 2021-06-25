Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

M&M's Is Dropping a New White Chocolate Pretzel Flavor... For the Holidays

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&M's are a classic candy choice. They may not be your favorite, but they'll also never let you down. Plus, new, creative flavors get added to the roster regularly. The holidays may still be months away, but Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, is thinking ahead. This holiday season, you'll find M&M's White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs on store shelves. They'll be limited-edition items, so you might want to start planning how you'll get your hands on them now. The new variety of M&M's will be both salty and sweet, featuring a white chocolate shell over a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.

www.thrillist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M#Holiday Season#Pretzel#Food Drink#M M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthecountrycook.net

NO-BAKE LEMON WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

No need to turn on the oven with this delicious No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake. A bright and creamy summertime cheesecake that the whole family will love!. My family really enjoys cheesecake. It's one of our favorite desserts. However, in the summer when we want cheesecake, we just revert to a no-bake version so we don't have to turn on the oven and make it hot in the house! That is exactly what you get with this No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake. A creamy cheesecake filling with a bright lemon topping that really sets it over the top. It's the perfect pairing for a summer dessert. The right amount of lemon and a hint of white chocolate make this No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake recipe a summertime must make!
Food & Drinksperfumerflavorist.com

M&M and Dove Announce 2021 Holiday Flavors

Two of Mars Wrigley's candy brands, M&M'S and Dove Chocolate, will each introduce a new flavor for the upcoming holiday season, M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs and Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch Promises. Both candies will be available nationwide beginning September, 2021. The limited-edition M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs...
Recipestastywoo.com

Strawberry Dip – Basic Recipe

This strawberry dip can be a perfect, energetic breakfast. You can use Greek yogurt mixed with blended strawberries or strawberry yogurt. Here is the recipe:. 4 oz. cream cheese softened (from 8-oz package) 2 containers strawberry yogurt. ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar. ½ teaspoon vanilla. ¼ cup chopped strawberries. Dippers, such...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

White Chocolate Tiramisu Recipe

This white chocolate tiramisu with berries or Italian: tiramisù al chocolate bianco con frutti di bosco is so creamy, so fruity, and very delicious! It is one of my favorite spring-summer desserts. Refreshing and easy to prepare! Surprise your loved ones with this amazing treat for the weekend – they will adore it! Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksParents Magazine

Oreo Is Teasing Our Sweet Tooth With the Announcement of Two New Flavors

Is there a mass-produced cookie that's more beloved than the Oreo? I can't even fathom a cookie that compares. They're perfectly dunkable, taste great on their own or as an ingredient in cheesecakes, icebox cakes, and other treats, and the cookie company regularly releases new flavors as part of a never-ending quest to find every possible twist on cookies and creme.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

M&S Are Now Selling Churros With Chocolate Dip

If you happen to love the sweet taste and delicate crunch of churros but can't stand the thought of having to make them yourself, Marks & Spencer has the perfect solution. The supermarket chain is now selling its very own take on churros which can bought ready made. All you have to do is heat them them in the oven and voila - you have perfectly crisp churros.
Food & Drinksmountainlake.org

Food Flirts: Pretzel Meets Chocolate | Passport Pick

What do Bavarian pretzels, stone-ground Mexican Chocolate and French brioche have in common? Join the Food Flirts as they discover each and create a spectacular chocolate pretzel brioche bread pudding with raspberry whipped cream!. MLPBS Passport is an added benefit of membership with Mountain Lake PBS. Available with donations starting...
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Rolls

When it comes to cereal mascots – Wendell the jolly baker and, more recently, the Crazy Squares – would not top your list of notable entries. But Cinnamon Toast Crunch has managed to cement themselves as the third best-selling cereal in the United States behind the Goliaths of BuzzBee’s Honey Nut Cheerios and Tony the Tiger’s Frosted Flakes. Even in his retirement, I can envision Wendell sitting in his rocking chair smiling about his dominance over Lucky the Leprechaun and Toucan Sam.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Pretzels Recipe

A traditionally salty snack gets a sweet makeover with this recipe for chocolate pretzels. They’re dusted with sanding sugar for even more sweetness. Stir cocoa and espresso powders into the boiling water in a small bowl until dissolved; set aside. Meanwhile, put butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; mix on medium speed until creamy.
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

Dove Chocolate Has Unveiled Its Holiday Flavor, So We Hope You Like Toffee

Dove Chocolate knows how to pack a whole lot of flavor into one small bite, and we especially look forward to its limited-edition flavors. In the past, we’ve had White Chocolate Carrot Cake for Easter, White Chocolate Caramel Apple for fall, and Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa for winter. Believe it or not, it’s not too early to start talking holiday varieties, and Dove has unveiled its new Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Oreo's Decadent Salted Caramel Brownie Cookies Are Topped With a Tasteful Pinch of Salt

With summer heating up, Oreo just gave us the perfect excuse to break out the sprinkles and make some mini cookie ice cream sandwiches. In a top-secret live reveal from "Oreo HQ," the brand revealed its two new limited-edition summer flavors, including a Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo cookie available in July and an Apple Cider Donut Oreo cookie available in August, and are already drooling over these decadent treats.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Oreo Fudge Ice-Cream Cake Recipe

Thus Oreo fudge ice-cream cake is so yummy! Your favorite cookies and ice-cream combined into a delicious, decadent dessert – isn’t it great? Plus, easy and simple to make – 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 5 hours to set and serve! Here is the recipe:. Servings 15. Ingredients:
Food & Drinksmystar106.com

Start Spreading The News: Peanut M&M’s Is Serving Up A New Jar Of Fun

There’s a new product on the market that could take your PB &J sandwich to a whole other level. Get ready for Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter. The new limited-edition release is a crunch peanut butter spread make of up – you guessed it – Peanut M&M’s! (yes, that means there are some milk chocolate pieces in there).

Comments / 0

Community Policy