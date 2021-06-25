M&M's Is Dropping a New White Chocolate Pretzel Flavor... For the Holidays

No need to turn on the oven with this delicious No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake. A bright and creamy summertime cheesecake that the whole family will love!. My family really enjoys cheesecake. It's one of our favorite desserts. However, in the summer when we want cheesecake, we just revert to a no-bake version so we don't have to turn on the oven and make it hot in the house! That is exactly what you get with this No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake. A creamy cheesecake filling with a bright lemon topping that really sets it over the top. It's the perfect pairing for a summer dessert. The right amount of lemon and a hint of white chocolate make this No-Bake Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake recipe a summertime must make!