Lake Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLAY...CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN RAY...EASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Plattsburg to Trimble to near Platte City. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Riverside, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Weatherby Lake, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis and Trimble. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 7. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 5 and 42. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 635 near mile marker 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 29 and 61. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern and west central Missouri.