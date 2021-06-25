Cancel
Gibson County, IN

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small watercraft. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to around 15 mph are expected, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small watercraft.

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Wakulla, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Wakulla; Leon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WAKULLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LEON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Midway, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Brown House, Leon Sinks, Andrew, Hilliardville, Bethel and Helen.
Gibson County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE...WABASH...EDWARDS WESTERN GIBSON...NORTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH AND POSEY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from the west edge of Wabash County to near Norris City. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Evansville, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon Indiana, Carmi, Albion, Grayville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois.
Butler County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Logan The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky North Central Logan County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bowling Green, Plum Springs, Hadley, Sharer, Sugar Grove, Rockland, Dimple, Davis Crossroads, Barren River and Greencastle. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared for large hail and damaging winds and avoid driving through this storm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 456 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highway 93 about 18 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Avoid driving through this storm if possible. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Wild Cow Campground, or 21 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile markers 100 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Green County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green, Larue, Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green; Larue; Marion; Taylor A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN GREEN SOUTHEASTERN LARUE...SOUTHWESTERN MARION AND NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 857 AM EDT/757 AM CDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Hodgenville to 10 miles east of Munfordville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Campbellsville, Raywick, Saint Joseph, Bloyd, Lobb, White Rose, Saint Mary, Gabe, Mount Sherman and Coakley.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fedscreek, Biggs, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Phyllis and Paw Paw. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fedscreek, Biggs, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Phyllis and Paw Paw. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Zebulon and Coal Run. Additional rainfall of 0.3 to 0.7 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Zebulon and Coal Run. Additional rainfall of 0.3 to 0.7 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clay County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLAY...CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN RAY...EASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Plattsburg to Trimble to near Platte City. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, Platte City, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Riverside, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Weatherby Lake, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis and Trimble. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 7. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 5 and 42. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 635 near mile marker 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 29 and 61. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern and west central Missouri.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Zebulon and Coal Run. Additional rainfall of 0.3 to 0.7 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Northern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky Northern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 313 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prestonsburg, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Endicott, McCombs, Ivel, Alvin, Emma, Corn Fork Hollow, Gulnare, Bammer, Dwale, Allen City, Beaver Junction, Pleasant, Lancer, Arkansas and Heenan. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fedscreek, Biggs, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Phyllis and Paw Paw. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fedscreek, Biggs, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Phyllis and Paw Paw. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cabell County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Lincoln, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN GREENUP...LAWRENCE...SOUTHEASTERN CARTER...SOUTH CENTRAL GALLIA SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL CABELL...WESTERN LINCOLN AND WAYNE COUNTIES At 1238 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coalton to Charley. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Ranger, Coalton, Burnaugh and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 176 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 21. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Zebulon and Coal Run. Additional rainfall of 0.3 to 0.7 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Kimper, Raccoon, Zebulon and Coal Run. Additional rainfall of 0.3 to 0.7 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...PHELPS KEARNEY...GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Heartwell to near Loomis to 6 miles south of Eustis. Movement was south at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Holdrege and Norman around 255 PM CDT. Atlanta around 300 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Arapahoe, Campbell, Holbrook, Ragan and Huntley.
Floyd County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Floyd; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Northern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky Northern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 313 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prestonsburg, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Endicott, McCombs, Ivel, Alvin, Emma, Corn Fork Hollow, Gulnare, Bammer, Dwale, Allen City, Beaver Junction, Pleasant, Lancer, Arkansas and Heenan. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

