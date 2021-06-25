Lake Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small watercraft. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to around 15 mph are expected, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small watercraft.alerts.weather.gov