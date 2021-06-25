Cancel
Bollinger County, MO

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small watercraft. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to around 15 mph are expected, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small watercraft.

