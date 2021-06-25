Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Body Language Expert Reveals Three Gestures That Made Ted Bundy 'Worst Serial Killer'

By Lucy Devine
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ted Bundy was one of the world's most brutal serial killers, having taken the lives of at least 30 women throughout the 1970s. Bundy - who was executed in 1989 - preyed on unsuspecting women, luring them into his vehicle before brutally murdering and dismembering them. Experts believe the number of lives he took to be far greater than the 30 he eventually admitted to.

www.tyla.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tyla

Tyla

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killers#Forensic Psychology#Florida State University#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Healthhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Psychological Signs of a Serial Killer | Deep Dives | Health

What makes someone a serial killer? Are serial killers made - or born? Tune in to this episode of Deep Dives as we take a close look into the psychology behind what makes a serial killer, early signs of serious psychological issues, and what makes people obsessed with true crime. We also hear Melissa Moore's experience of growing up with a serial killer parent, and learn about her recent reconnection with her father, The Happy Face Killer.
MoviesFirst Showing

Ted Bundy Interviewed in 'No Man of God' Trailer Starring Elijah Wood

"There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about me…" RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for a chilling film titled No Man of God, made by filmmaker Amber Sealey, and with a script written by "Kit Lesser", a pseudonym for writer C. Robert Cargill. This just premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and arrives in theaters and on VOD starting in August. Another film about Ted Bundy and his twisted ways. In 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose all the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution. Starring Elijah Wood as Bill Hagmaier, and Luke Kirby as Ted Bundy, with Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick. It looks like a very compelling and disquieting film.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ted Bundy Proved to Be Guilty by 3 Tells, According to Expert

Ted Bundy couldn't hide his guilt, according to body language experts who analyzed an interview with the infamous killer and recurring film subject from 1977. The chat stems from the period he was arrested and convicted for kidnapping, awaiting his murder trial. According to Unilad, the details spring from a...
MoviesComicBook

No Man of God Trailer Teases the Unsettling Sides of Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers in history, as he pulled off a number of murders in various parts of the country, often using his charm and looks to commit his vile crimes. In the new film No Man of God, rather than focusing on the carnage he created, filmmaker Amber Sealey focused on the later part of his life and his confrontation with his own mortality, as he spent time with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier to explain what motivated his unthinkable actions. No Man of God has earned the above trailer ahead of landing in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 27th.
Entertainmentpsychologytoday.com

Why Do Women Falsely Claim Ted Bundy Nearly Killed Them?

Some people claim to have encountered a notorious serial killer, such as Ted Bundy, and lived to tell. A new book explores unconfirmed survivor stories of encounters with Ted Bundy and dissects the accounts, sometimes showing their implausibility. A cognitive quirk is that people fill in memory gaps with story...
WorldBBC

Black Widow: Japanese serial killer loses death sentence appeal

A convicted serial killer in Japan, dubbed the Black Widow, has lost her final appeal to avoid execution. Chisako Kakehi, 74, killed three of her partners, including her husband, and attempted to murder a fourth man. Kakehi pocketed millions in inheritance and insurance payouts after poisoning her victims with cyanide.
TV Seriesskiddle.com

A Night Of Serial Killers

Amazing host! Everything was well presented and researched. I really enjoyed all the little side stories and the humour that was brought into it. Audience involvement was minimal but enough to get people involved. I really enjoyed it and I will definitely be coming again to similar events! ð??
CelebritiesPopculture

'Grease' Star Eddie Deezen Accused of Harassing Waitress Following Bizarre Facebook Rant About Her Eyelashes

A Maryland waitress called out Grease actor Eddie Deezen for harassment after he posted a bizarre Facebook rant about her eyelashes last week. Kara Lashbaugh called Deezen a "f—ing creep" who repeatedly asked her co-workers for her schedule and would leave the restaurant if she did not wear makeup. On Friday, Deezen's public relations manager, Steve Joiner, dropped the actor as a client, calling what he did "very creepy" and "very wrong."
Public SafetyPosted by
BET

Viral Video Shows Black Woman Dragged Down Sports Bar Stairs

Outrage and calls for a boycott of a Washington D.C. sports bar have ensued after video footage of a young Black woman being dragged down the establishment’s steps has gone viral. According to Newsweek, 22-year-old Keisha Young was dragged down a flight of stairs inside popular gay establishment, Nellie’s Sports...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Viral Video of Man 'Tickling' Stingray Stirs Controversy Among Animal Lovers

A man's seemingly innocent viral video in which he appears to tickle a stingray has divided viewers on whether or not he committed and act of animal cruelty. After a TikTok account uploaded a video early this week in which he playfully shows off a small stingray that wound up on his boat amassed millions of views, viewers quickly fell into a debate about the safety of the marine life onboard for an undisclosed amount of time.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

NO MAN OF GOD: Official Trailer And Poster For Thriller Starring Elijah Wood And Luke Kirby

RLJE Films is wasting no time getting Amber Sealey's thriller No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, into American cinemas after its world premiere at Tribeca. The thriller will continue to make appearances at other festivals around the world no doubt, including yesterday's announcement by FrightFest, but in the States you can go see it in theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 27th.
Public Safetyrnbcincy.com

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy