Body Language Expert Reveals Three Gestures That Made Ted Bundy 'Worst Serial Killer'

"There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about me…" RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for a chilling film titled No Man of God, made by filmmaker Amber Sealey, and with a script written by "Kit Lesser", a pseudonym for writer C. Robert Cargill. This just premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and arrives in theaters and on VOD starting in August. Another film about Ted Bundy and his twisted ways. In 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose all the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution. Starring Elijah Wood as Bill Hagmaier, and Luke Kirby as Ted Bundy, with Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick. It looks like a very compelling and disquieting film.