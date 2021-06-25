Cancel
Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Jamarrien Burt

By Brandon Carroll
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6X2C_0afEcsDc00

The Florida Gators have been on a consistent hunt to replenish their defensive backs room with long and athletic talent throughout the 2022 recruiting class.

Receiving another commitment on Thursday, Florida saw versatile Forest athlete Jamarrien Burt pledge his allegiance to the secondary, becoming the second member of the cycle to do so alongside Julian Humphrey.

As a result, AllGators breaks down Burt’s film in a scouting report that outlines Burt’s strengths and room for improvement.

Scouting Report

Long and moldable frame

Playing at just 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Burt will be deemed as an undersized coverage man when viewing the Ocala (Fla.) product on paper. However, when watching Burt's film, the undersized narrative takes a hit due to his incredibly long limbs evident at first glance.

Knowing how to utilize them to his advantage, Burt plays with a large range as a coverage man, making up for lost steps on his assignment with his long strides and impressive reach to get a hand on the football at its peak.

Having the lankiness and adequate speed that the new secondary staff has searched for early on in their recruiting endeavors, Burt’s addition to the UF recruiting class makes sense from a foundational standpoint.

However, Burt will need to continue to grow physically, creating yet another project for the Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

Being asked to bulk up before seeing meaningful playing time in the Gators scheme, Burt will look to add considerable weight upon entry to the program. His slim frame suggests he can carry the additional pounds with ease without losing the athleticism that makes him desirable to UF, a promising sign for Montinar and company.

Positional versatility

Offense, defense and special teams. You name it, Burt does it.

Seeing a large portion of his snaps at the high school level coming on the offensive side of the football, Burt has garnered significant interest to play wide receiver for Power Five schools like Georgia and Arkansas.

However, operating as a Swiss army knife in the Forest High School system, his ability to play at multiple positions stands as a supreme quality of his skillset.

Playing at defensive back for Forest, Burt shows valuable instincts in the secondary, given his knowledge of how the wide receiver position likes to operate. As a result, Burt will assume a role defensively in blue and orange, projected to suit up for Montinar at cornerback.

Operating in a free-range nature as a coverage man, Burt works best when allowing his instincts to take over when the ball is in the air, suggesting an ability to switch positions interchangeably in the secondary over his collegiate career.

Seeing a number of his highlights coming from the safety position most often, Burt can excel in two-high concepts with the ability to work over the top in bracket coverage.

Also allotting time as a return specialist throughout his three-year run on varsity, Burt showed home-run hitting ability in his film by returning a punt for a touchdown as a junior and averaging 15.9 yards per return as a sophomore at Florida’s 3A level.

As a result, Burt presents intrigue to move around the formation defensively, see occasional offensive snaps give his background at wideout, and take reps as a special teamer in the early portions of his career as both a gunner and a return man.

With the Gators looking for a do-it-all piece to mix-and-match from their home state, Burt fits the bill.

Thoroughbred playmaker

The technical standpoints of Burt's game leave more to be desired. However, he holds skills that can be taught.

Namely, his ability to make plays.

Accounting for 85 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups over three seasons, Burt has been a critical entity for the success of his high school squad.

Consistently making acrobatic receptions and interceptions utilizing an excellent high point ability and speed to undercut underthrown balls throughout his film, Burt’s aforementioned history as a wide receiver gives him a leg up where sure hands are concerned.

Meanwhile, the all-around athlete also has experience working into the backfield in the pass-rushing game — recording one strip-sack — which will correlate well when Todd Grantham elects to employ Burt on a DB blitz.

Showing the potential to make an impact in coverage, against the run and as a pass rusher, Burt's athletic prowess to not only make impressive breaks on the football but to occasionally turn his defensive efforts into immediate points on the scoreboard makes him an intriguing fit into Monintar's reconstruction efforts.

With the emphasis being put on ball skills and takeaways, Burt matches what the Florida staff wants to accomplish going forward.

Final Thoughts

It may not be the flashy pickup many Florida fans had hoped for when targeting their second defensive back prospect of the cycle.

However, with ready-now talent coming few and far between, keeping in-state prospects with potential for proper development at a position of need is understandable.

As a player that wins off heightened athleticism at the high school level, Burt will be tasked with fine-tuning the fundamental aspects of the cornerback position early on.

Once completing that process, Burt will likely see a hybrid role in the Florida secondary, given his ball skills and flashes of run-stopping when working downhill.

However, his value suggests more than just his contribution defensively.

At the very least, Burt will find himself operating as a special teamer in some capacity, a crucially important aspect for a Dan Mullen-coached team.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

19 year old 6’8, 229 pound forward out of Real Madrid. Averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 47.1% fg, 31.6% 3, 65.9% ft. Usman is an incredibly intriguing prospect as he is one of the most talked about players out of the Euro League in years. He has received some minimal hype since around 2016 and the excitement around him has developed every year until now, where he can finally enter the draft. Defensively he may just be the best player in the class. With both his rare physical traits, high effort, and instincts he reminds me of Draymond Green a lot. Comparing someone to a player who completely revolutionized the game is a high expectation but when you see them both having wingspans that are seven inches longer than their height and incredible fluidity for their size it is impossible not to see the similarities. Starting off in the pick-n-roll he is as good as it gets. With his incredible length and lateral quickness he can effectively guard two people at once by hedging, allowing the guard to get back in the play. The way he baits guards into passes by making the big appear to be open and then getting a steal with ease, showing a very advanced basketball IQ for his age. He also showed an ability to switch very well as his hip fluidity resembles that of a guard. Even when he occasionally gets beat on a switch he recovers extremely well and funnels players into blocks/contests. In transition or on a rotation where he will not be guarding his intended matchup he does very well at guarding perimeter creators. He continues to show off guard skills defensively as his hands are elite. The way he is able to time poking the ball away from guards is such a unique skill for a 6’8 player to have. His skillset is about as modern as it gets which teams will value a lot. Versatility is just so important and he is top tier in that area. While his block numbers were not something that stood out much, I do like what he brings to the game as a rim protector. In transition he frequently hustles back while others have already given up on the play. There are so many game changing plays where the other team thinks they have an easy basket but he swats then he comes out of nowhere to swat them, these types of plays are so deflating when you think you are going on a big run and this will be the exclamation point. He continued to show off an advanced understanding of the game on rotations as he rotates at the perfect time for help defense and lowers percentages at the rim. The closeouts he made were consistently very impactful as well because he can close distance so well and uses that 7’3 wingspan to effect opponents shots. In the post he was impressive as he has very good core strength and can give players fits down low. He fights very hard as he does absolutely everything that he can to make sure his man does not get post position on him. As a whole his unrelenting mindset, great smarts, and elite physical tools make him a player firmly in the argument for best defender in the class. Moving onto offense there are a whole lot of questions but there are some things to look at and see promise in. As a pick-n-roll player he sets strong screens and roles hard to the basket. He showed off some decent finishing ability too as his explosiveness in space and ability to finish through contact. His smarts continued to shine on offense as he knows how to position himself well in the dunker's spot for easy dump off passes and had some impressive moments of cutting at the right time as well. Going onto my favorite part of his offense, his playmaking excites me a lot. Off of the short role he showed a great ability to make quick decisions when the defense collapsed on him. As a whole around that free throw line he was very patient and waited for his shooters or cutters to get open. When posting up he was excellent at locating cutters too. He is a strong rebounder which is intriguing because he had some small glimpses of taking the ball off the glass and going all the way by himself. If he can continue to improve his handle then this has the potential to be a big part of his game.

