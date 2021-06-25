Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

With 'The Mysterious Benedict Society,' Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming

NewsTimes
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps best known for his comedic work on “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” Tony Hale has also been prolific in programs for younger eyeballs over the years, from “Toy Story 4″ and “Forky Asks a Question” to the adaptation of his 2014 book, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing.” Although he continues to work in adult fare (“Eat Wheaties!” and the upcoming “Being the Ricardos”), his recent slate is populated with family-friendly fare: “I Heart Arlo,” the “Rugrats” revival, the “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” — based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart — which sees him play identical twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.

www.newstimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trenton Lee Stewart
Person
Selena
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Veep#Covid#Facetime#Boafo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Viewing the Videos: Family mystery, fast times nine

Fans have been waiting a long time for the latest Fast and Furious movie and it’s finally in theaters. And in home video, there’s a movie for adults (“Good on Paper”) and one for families “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”. It is Viewing the Videos. STREAMING. Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) Based...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Disney Plus’ The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode List & Review

American mystery adventure series ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ has been creating a frenzy all around since it released the first two episodes on June 25, 2021. The show follows a very talented and smart individual Mr.Benedict who authorizes 4 kids to Infiltrate The institute run by Mr.Collins sends messages that infiltrate one’s subconsciousness and slip ideas and thoughts into people’s minds. The 4 kids are on a mission to stop this nefariousness.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Goldblum, Horowitz, Mateen, Aduba

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of the fifth season of “Search Party ” at HBO Max. He’ll play the recurring role of Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat). [Source: TV Line]. Bones and All. Jake Horowitz (“The Vast...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ponders His Luck in 'Mr. Corman' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” will premiere on Aug. 6, with each episode thereafter releasing weekly on Friday. The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a failed musician who teaches the fifth grade at a San Fernando Valley public school. With his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moving out and his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moving in, Josh has been struggling through bouts of anxiety and loneliness, manifesting, as seen in the trailer, as a burning ball of fire hurtling toward Earth.
TV SeriesCollider

'Dr. Death' Review: Joshua Jackson Is Terrific in Terrifying Peacock Series That's as Sharp as a Scalpel

"What happened here, will happen again." These words serve as a chilling warning during Dr. Death, the absolutely terrifying new Peacock series starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the former neurosurgeon who was accused of injuring 33 patients and killing two of them while operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was considered a historic, precedent-setting case at the time, so naturally, the binge-worthy story lends itself perfectly to the limited series format that has become so prevalent today. Based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death is the kind of stomach-churning show that I found fabulously addictive once it got its hooks in me.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Rutherford Falls' Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

The comedy series is about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan also star. The series has received praise for the fact that it features a large number of Indigenous actors as well as several Indigenous writers, including series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Releases First Look of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ (TV News Roundup)

HBO released a trailer for its upcoming limited series “Scenes from a Marriage.”. Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s miniseries, “Scenes from a Marriage” will hit HBO and HBO Max in September. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star as a contemporary American couple in the show’s examination of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce. Chastain, Isaac, Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy