Chicago Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson finally receives his World Series ring in his return to Dodger Stadium
Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson had months to consider where he wanted to display his World Series ring. He’s still undecided, but finally, the ring is in his possession. Before Thursday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, four former teammates and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman presented Pederson a box holding his 2020 championship ring. The Dodgers played a tribute video for Pederson, recognizing his contributions to the franchise during his seven seasons in Los Angeles.qctimes.com