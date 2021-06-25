Chicago Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson finally receives his World Series ring in his return to Dodger Stadium

Pederson went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. Pederson was hitless on the day but reached base in the fifth on a fielder's choice and ended up taking second for his first stolen base of the year. The 29-year-old did also drive in the Cubs' second run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Pederson had a hot month of May but has cooled off some in June, slashing .211/.237/.539 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and just a 2:23 BB:K over 21 games. He hasn't drawn a walk since June 2 and currently owns a 6.6 percent walk rate which is on pace to be the lowest of his career.