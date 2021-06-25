How Liverpool Players Fared In The EUROs Group Stage And Who They'll Face In The Round Of 16

Liverpool sent a fair few players to the EUROs this season and a lot of them have actually made it past the group stage into the round of 16.

Unfortunately, Andy Robertson's Scotland did not make it out of the group stage and he will be joining up with the Liverpool pre-season players sooner than others.

So let's take a look at how our boys did in the Group Stage and who they will be facing in the Round Of 16.

Wales - Neco Williams & Harry Wilson

The Welsh players celebrate Harry Wilson's goal. Photo Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Let's start with our young Welsh lads. Neco Williams and Harry Wilson are part of a pretty exciting Wales team.

It was thought that Wales were going to struggle in a tough Group A. Their group consisted of Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

Neco Williams delivers a cross during Wales' match against Italy. (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Most people tipped them to finish last but they surprised everyone by finishing second to automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

Williams managed to get one minute on the pitch in Wales' 2-0 win over Turkey and Wilson picked up five minutes.

However, in the game against Italy, Williams managed to start. Williams took his opportunity and impressed a lot of people with his performance.

Harry Wilson chases after the ball during a match for Wales (Photo by Laurent Lairys / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Harry managed to get a bit less time, he only managed to play 15 minutes, hopefully he impressed enough to be considered for the next match.

Wales' next match will be a tough one as they face a highly motivated Denmark side who finished second in their group.

This game is played on Saturday and it will be a very interesting watch.

The game should be fairly matched but hopefully Williams and Wilson can contribute and help Wales reach the Quarter Finals.

Switzerland - Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri scores a wonderful goal against Turkey Photo Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Switzerland were tipped to be up there in Group A but they had a bit of a rocky start, drawing against Wales then getting smashed 3-0 by Italy.

However, they managed to get through after beating Turkey 3-1 and finishing in third place, narrowly getting into the knockout stages by being the best losers.

Xherdan Shaqiri on the ball during Switzerland's match (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

There has been one standout performer in the Swiss squad this tournament though and it has been Liverpool's very own Xherdan Shaqiri.

He started off his tournament well with an assist v Wales. He then failed to make an impact v Italy but when his country needed him, he produced for them.

Shaqiri scored two fantastic goals against Turkey which eventually sent them though to the Round of 16.

Unfortunately, Switzerland managed to get one of, if not the most, difficult fixture in the tournament. They are facing current World Cup Champions France on Monday.

It's very unlikely that Switzerland progress but if Shaqiri can drag his country past one of the best sides in the world then it will be wonderful to watch.

England - Jordan Henderson

Harry Kane and Luka Modric embrace after the match. Photo Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Honestly, England's games were very boring and it's not worth going into extensive detail about them, so I'll quickly sum them up and then we can get onto Jordan Henderson's involvement.

England got two very boring 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic.

They then went on to play the most boring game of the competition v Scotland in a 0-0 draw. England finished top of the group with seven points.

Now that is out of the way, let's talk about our captain.

Hendo has been the subject of a lot of criticism for going to the EUROs but players and managers have continued to fight his corner and say how important he is to the team even when not playing.

He did manage to get some game time in the Group Stage though.

The England vice-captain managed to get 45 minutes against the Czech Republic, helping him get some minutes in his legs for the next stage of the tournament.

Jordan Henderson dribbles past Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA)

England will have a very hard game against Germany which they play on Tuesday. Henderson may play a key role now he seems to be up to speed with the rest of the squad.

Hopefully Southgate makes sure he is actually fit before playing him so he doesn't ruin him for Liverpool next season.

Spain - Thiago

Thiago concentrates on the ball for Spain Photo Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Where to start with Spain and Thiago.

The Spanish midfield has looked far from impressive this whole tournament and that might have something to do with not starting Thiago in any of the games.

The Liverpool midfielder has managed to play 43 minutes for Luis Enrique's side this whole competition.

After Thiago's amazing end to the Premier League season, it really doesn't make sense.

(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Spain drew their first two games against Poland and Sweden, they then went on to smash Slovenia 5-0 in their final game.

This helped Spain finish second behind Sweden in group E.

Enrique's side now face Croatia on Monday which won't be an easy game. Maybe if they decided to play one of the best midfielders in the world, then they might have a shot. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will happen.

Portugal - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota and his Portugal teammates celebrate a goal Photo Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Portugal and Diogo Jota were placed in the 'Group of Death'. They had to navigate a group which included France, Germany and Hungary.

Luckily, they managed to get through by the skin of their teeth, finishing third and qualifying as a best loser.

(Xinhua/Shan Yuqi) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

They started off the competition with a great 3-0 win over Hungary. Their next game however, was not that easy.

They got taught a footballing lesson by Germany who won 4-2.

However, this game was Diogo Jota's best performance and he tried his best to help Portugal win it.

He put the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap it in to an open net, then Ronaldo returned the favour to Jota who had an empty net to slot the ball into.

Jota did impress in other games but he has been a little bit wasteful and there have been opportunities where passing to a teammate would've been a better option.

It won't get any easier for Portugal though as they face one of the favourites to win the whole competition, Belgium, on Sunday.

The Red Devil's have been on fire, too.

They are yet to drop points, scoring seven goals and only conceding once.

Star players Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are also on top form for the EUROs.

The current holder will be hoping experience can help them get through to the quarter finals, but even for them it will be a very hard task indeed.

Whoever wins and whatever happens, good luck to all the Liverpool players and please stay fit, we need you for next season!