French indie developer ReRolled Studio has announced a July 2, 2021 release date for its narrative / management game Best Day Ever on Nintendo Switch, following up on its Steam release earlier this month. The game aims to “tell positive and optimistic stories about serious themes like sexism, school harassment or homosexuality.” In order to achieve that, you have to manage the lives of four people whose stories will intertwine, and how you manage one person’s life will have ramifications for the other three. There are multiple endings for each character, but if you manage them right, they just might have the best day ever.