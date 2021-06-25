Social Lites - April Sound

Now that Father’s Day has come and gone - and here’s hoping all the Dads and Grandpas had a great day and celebrated in style - it is time to finalize plans for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. The April Sound Civic Association is looking forward to again hosting the Annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade that runs throughout the neighborhood. It was difficult to decide how to plan for this year, since the Fourth falls on a Sunday. After much discussion, it was decided to hold the parade on Saturday, July 3, even though we knew there would be conflicts with parades and ceremonies in other nearby communities.