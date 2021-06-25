Cancel
Movies

Sundance Institute's Accessible Futures Initiative Returns With Virtual 2021 Edition

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sundance Institute program dedicated to cultivating and supporting diverse artists with disabilities is back after a pandemic pause. The Accessible Futures Initiative returns for 2021 after launching in 2019, Sundance announced internally on Friday. The virtual program will work with filmmakers across genres and consult on projects and career strategy over a multi-day workshop.

Related
MoviesObserver

A Roundtable Discussion With the Team Behind Sundance’s ‘First Date’

What is the worst first date that you have ever gone on? Chances are if it didn’t involve an old beat-up car, a pair of cops, a criminal gang and a vengeful cat lady, your worst experience has nothing on the new feature film First Date, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released theatrically on July 2.
Moviesthecomicscomic.com

Kevin Hart’s LOL, Sundance Institute Launch WomenWriteNow Screenwriting Fellowship

Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart’s comedy network, has partnered with the nonprofit Sundance Institute to launch Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship for Black women in comedy. Approximately 10 finalists will be invited to interview with a jury panel consisting of award-winning filmmakers, industry leaders, as well as executives from...
Moviesblackfilm.com

Women Write Now Fellowship Announced By Laugh Out Loud & The Sundance Institute

Laugh Out Loud announced today their collaboration with Sundance Institute, the non-profit film organization behind the Sundance Film Festival and Labs. Together the two will launch Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship designed to champion the next generation of Black women in comedy. Through mentorship, advocacy, production, and exhibition, this immersive program will offer a selection of talented writers the opportunity to receive one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance from leading Black women in comedy and to see their original comedic screenplay produced by LOL Studios.
MoviesSFGate

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy's 'Bowling Saturne' (EXCLUSIVE)

Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy. The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. More from Variety. Cannes...
MoviesNewsTimes

Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative relationship, inked in 2017, beyond television to feature films and gaming. Under the terms of the expanded deal, which encompasses Rhimes’ Shondaland Media and her longtime producing partner Betsy Beers, Netflix and Shondaland will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films in addition to potential gaming and virtual reality content.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Women Write Now Screenwriting Fellowship to Spotlight Black Women in Comedy

The launch of Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship for the next generation of Black women in comedy, was announced on Thursday. The fellowship — a collaboration between Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud entertainment company and Sundance Institute, the nonprofit film organization behind Sundance Film Festival and Labs — will immerse aspiring writers into the film creation process. It will also provide them with one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance by leading Black women in comedy to write and develop short comedy scripts that will then be produced as short films by LOL Studios.
MoviesNewsTimes

IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet' Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.
ScienceNewswise

Virtual Summer Sundays Return

Newswise — Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Robert Redford

Graham Roland, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin Making ‘Dark Winds’ Series Starring Zahn McClarnon. AMC has greenlit an ambitious new crime drama based on a beloved book series and with several heavy hitting talents attached. The network has ordered Dark Winds, which is based on author…. Chick Vennera, Actor in...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
WorldNewsTimes

NATPE Budapest International Postponed to June 2022, No Virtual Edition

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) market, which is held annually in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to June 2022, and organizers have also ruled out a virtual edition for this year. “In the light of ongoing developments concerning the rise of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and...
Visual Artshortlist.com

The Other Art Fair, Virtual Edition - 5 reasons you need to attend

The Other Art Fair is the place to find original artwork for your home. Each year the event puts incredible artists centre stage and lets you get up close and personal with the artists themselves, finding out more about their fantastic work and offering the opportunity to purchase a piece of their affordable art for your home.

