Social Lites - Bentwater

It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy, at least according to George Gershwin. Of course, even when life isn’t so easy, the living part is always pretty good in Bentwater. Even this time of year when it’s more than a bit toasty. Actually, it’s downright hot. And, for some Bentwater lady golfers, their games are both hot and obviously easy. I’m getting input in bits and pieces (so I’m apologizing now to those overlooked) but, to make the point of hot and easy, I thought you’d like to know about the golf exploits of some of your neighbors.