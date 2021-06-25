Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

dallassun.com
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space. The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal...

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partners#Investment#Stocks#Heco Fund#Moonwhale Venture#Duckdao#Spark Digital Capital#Consensus Capital#Gbic#X21 Digital#Blockdream Ventures#Beyond Finance#Strategicmerger#Asset Management#Huobi Venture Heco Fund#Chinapolka#Bmw Capital#Ht Tokens#Staking Program#Arta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Futurist David Orban Joins Forces with Beyond Enterprizes

Beyond Enterprizes, the internationally renowned blockchain advisory firm, partnered with over 60 Insurtech, FinTech, and DeFi projects worldwide, announces author, speaker, entrepreneur, and thought leader of global technology, David Orban will be joining the firm as Managing Advisor. An aficionado of blockchain technologies and Bitcoin investor since 2010, David Orban...
Businessaithority.com

HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With the Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.
Marketsdallassun.com

Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, current information as required by OTC Markets guidelines. No assurances can be provided that the filings will be completed or, when completed will be done timely to meet the OTC Markets Requirements, particularly in light of a 6 to 8 week period that the OTC Markets has indicated will be required to review the sufficiency of the filings.
Denver, COdallassun.com

Unified Global Acquires Publicly Listed Company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Unified Global Co. Inc. of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta, Canada ('Unified') announced today it has closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation, a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). This transaction...
Scottsdale, AZazbigmedia.com

Walton forms build-for-rent joint venture with SVN|SFR

Walton Global Holdings USA, a Scottsdale-based global real estate investment and land asset management company with $3.4 billion in assets under management, and SVN | SFR Capital Management (SVN | SFR), a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the single-family build-for-rent housing sector, announced the formation of a joint venture that will construct and operate build-for-rent single-family residential rental home communities nationwide.
Real Estateirei.com

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng form China-focused real estate platform

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng, a special-situations asset manager in China, have established Wensheng Special Situations Asset Management Co., which focuses on single credit real estate special-situations investments. Warburg Pincus and Wensheng are committing up to $600 million to the platform, with a target to bring the total assets under management...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Shiprocket Raises $41.3 Mn In Series D1 Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based e-commerce fulfillment platform Shiprocket enables fast and cost-effective shipping for D2C retailers, on Thursday, announced to have raised $41.3 million in Series D1 funding. The round was co-led by PayPal Ventures, the corporate VC arm of PayPal, Info Edge Ventures, an investment fund backed by publicly listed Info Edge and Temasek Holdings, along with existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments. Besides, other existing investors March Capital, and Tribe Capital also took part in the round. The funding round also saw participation from strategic partners, such as Razorpay and Innoven Capital, and successful entrepreneurs including Cred founder Kunal Shah and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.
BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

SynergySuite Raises $7 Million, Adds Investment Partner LAGO

Long-term investment provides capital to drive growth, innovation. Lehi, UT (RestaurantNews.com) SynergySuite, the global leader in back-of-house restaurant technology, announced a combined $7 million raise from equity and debt. The investment comes from new partner LAGO Innovation Fund, as well as existing investors First Analysis and Oyster Capital. The restaurant...
Businessnutraingredients-usa.com

Lab consolidation continues with Warburg Pincus acquisition

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is continuing its consolidation of analytical laboratories serving the food, beverage and dietary supplement industries with the acquisition announced today of Food Safety Net Services. FSNS operates more than 20 labs in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Details of the deal were not announced....
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

These are the 11 Largest NYC Tech Startup Funding Rounds of Q2 2021

Description: SmartAsset is the web‚Äôs go-to resource for financial advice connecting consumers with financial advisors. Founded by Michael Carvin and Philip Camilleri in 2012, SmartAsset has now raised a total of $160.5M in total equity funding and is backed by investors that include FJ Labs, SV Angel, Citi Ventures, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

Neighborly acquired by global investment firm KKR

NEW YORK – KKR, a global investment firm, has acquired Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands. KKR acquired Neighborly from Harvest Partners, and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1981, Neighborly connects more than 10 million residential and commercial customers with a community...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: LoPiccolo Takes on Client Engagement at AXIS Re; WTW’s Layton Joins Lockton Re; Futers Returns to RMS in UK

In today’s International People Moves, appointments are detailed from AXIS Re, Lockton Re and catastrophe modeling company RMS. A summary of these new hires follows here. AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as strategic account executive, Global Brokers, for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re Strategic Partners.
Businessaithority.com

Criteo Expands Product Leadership Team; Appoints Industry Veteran NOLA Solomon to Senior VP, Go-to-Market

Solomon Joins Criteo From Nbcuniversal Media to Drive Strategic Product Initiatives That Enable Commerce Outcomes. Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, announced the appointment of Nola Solomon as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market. In this new role, Solomon will lead the company’s global Go-to-Market strategy, driving growth by ensuring lockstep alignment of the product roadmap with the evolving needs of Criteo’s customers and partners.
Marketsdallassun.com

First Growth Funds Portfolio Company Magnum Mining to Host an Event

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) '(Company') is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU). Magnum owns 100% of the Buena Vista Iron Ore Project, located in Nevada in the United States. The Project...
Marketsaithority.com

hi Announces Investment from Fintech Fund HashKey Group

The world’s first membership-powered financial service for crypto and fiat – hi – announced a strategic investment partnership with fintech fund HashKey Group. The investment will be used to accelerate hi‘s impressive early membership growth. hi‘s pilot service is a cross-ecosystem financial services platform through the world’s most popular social...
Milpitas, CAdallassun.com

Altigen to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference at 1 p.m. ET on July 14, 2021. The presentation will be given by Altigen's CEO, Jerry Fleming. The conference is free to all registrants.
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank acquires PFM's asset management business

US Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management under its subsidiary, US Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and US Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than USD 325 billion in March 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Optec International Releases July Corporate Updates

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update:. This week, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC...
Businessdallassun.com

South Korea's SeAH Steel intensively invests in UK offshore

Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI/Global Economic): SeAH Steel Holdings is speeding up to become a global leader through intensive investment in the offshore wind power business. SeAH Steel Holdings announced on July 6 that it decided to acquire 6,399,800 shares of its subsidiary SeAH Wind in the UK for...
Energy Industrymartechseries.com

Energyworx Announces €5.1M Investment Led by Eneco Ventures

SaaS-based energy data management platform supports utility companies with the energy transition; investment will be used to scale platform and accelerate international growth. Energyworx, a market leader in cloud-based Energy Data Management (EDM) solutions, announced a strategic investment of €5.1M euros ($6M USD) by Eneco Ventures, the investment arm of Netherlands-based energy innovator, Eneco. Based in the United States and the Netherlands, Energyworx enables leading U.S. and European energy companies to unlock valuable insights in their massive granular supply, demand and contextual energy data sets. Eneco was joined in the latest round of funding by current existing Energyworx investors, SET Ventures, ENGIE New Ventures and EDP Ventures — all leading investors in smart energy solutions. Energyworx will leverage the new funds to scale its platform and accelerate international expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy