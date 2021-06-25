Summer's Best New and Newly-Reopened Los Angeles Restaurants

Click here for a complete list of the best cheap burrito in every state. It's not that the burritos at El Tepeyac are particularly cheap, it's that they're so big, it generally takes two people to finish one, which makes them half price by default. TripAdvisor fans rave about the size, but also the sheer quality — many call it the best burrito in the burrito mecca of Los Angeles. Manuel's Special Burrito weighs in at more than 5 pounds, according to El Tepeyac, but a competitive eating competition that includes the house favorite as a challenge lists the gargantuan delicacy at 4.5 pounds. Free delivery with orders over $25, too.