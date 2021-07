LEWISTOWN, Ill. -- The last of four people who escaped from the Fulton County Jail in western Illinois last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday. The Fulton County sheriff's office says Zachary Hart was caught near Canton. Hart, 36, was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police. He escaped from jail in western Illinois with Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23. They were captured Thursday.