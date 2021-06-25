Social Lites - Panorama Village

If you have attended the production of “MASH” or “Erma Bombeck at Wit’s End” you probably couldn’t wait to get to the Crighton Theatre to see the renovations done there. It was wonderful to see the expanded area that includes a large concession and much needed restroom area. “MASH” gave us a look into the past with favorite characters from a loved television series and Carolyn Wong’s adaptation of Erma Bombeck made many chuckle remembering funny times from the past. The renovations at the Crighton are another example of things going on in downtown Conroe.