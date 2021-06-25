Cancel
Alexander Isak is on Liverpool's transfer target list this summer

By Elliot Thompson
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 16 days ago

The European championships is always a great time to find players that you become obsessed with.

You watch them for a few games playing for their national team and every time you think about the tournament years down the line you will always remember those few players that you weren't fully aware of before it started light up the show.

In this years tournament so far Alexander Isak has got people talking and has had many compliments from pundits such as Gary Lineker even if Isak does not know who he is.

However, Isak has not just all of a sudden burst onto the scene and he has been around for a long time even though he still only at the young age of 21.

At just 16 years-old Isak burst onto the scene in his home country playing for AIK as he scored 10 goals in the Swedish top division.

That alone alerted many sides across Europe and Borussia Dortmund were the ones who snapped him up before anyone else.

Unfortunately, he did not settle in right away in Germany and after a few seasons and one successful loan in Holland, he was sold to Real Sociedad were he has really started to flourish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoT6p_0afEayRY00
Alexander Isak in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Ruben Albarran /PRESSINPHOTO)

In his first season in Spain Isak played in 46 games and scored 16 goals in all competitions.

He kept up those impressive numbers in the 20/21 campaign as he scored 17 in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Standing at a massive six foot four inches, Isak is much more than just your stereotypical big striker and he has shown that in the Euro 2020 group stages.

With impressive ball carrying skills from deep, smart and silky link-up play, plus being tireless, the question has been asked by many fans about whether he could fulfil the role that Roberto Firmino performs for Liverpool.

Having electric pace as well, Isak is a massive handful and looks terrifying for defenders when he is running at them so as well as offering what Firmino does Isak may potentially have something different as well.

According to reports the Premier League is crazy for Isak with plenty of sides watching him.

In the report it says: "Real Sociedad's Swedish striker is closely followed by Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. The 70 million in his clause is not too big a stumbling block."

The price is always going to be an issue for Liverpool so it would certainly be a surprise if Liverpool happily pay the huge sum of money that is being demanded.

Also it would be a surprise that Liverpool buy someone just off the back of an impressive international tournament given how intense Michael Edwards and his staff scout their targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLVeI_0afEayRY00

Of course Liverpool will be linked with near enough every player under the sun.

However, with the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino potentially leaving, Jurgen Klopp will need some more attacking reinforcements.

Therefore this could be a very exciting one to watch out for even though Isak has been quoted saying: "I respect Real a lot, I have a contract until 2024, and I'm fine here. I am very happy with the club and with the city and more now that I can speak Spanish."

With Sweden in the knockout stages of the European Championships Isak will yet again be able to show his talents for the world to joyfully watch on and hope their team can get their hands on him.

Community Policy
