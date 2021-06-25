WSU’s Paul Ryan is one step closer to the Olympics

The Olympic trials are heating up, much like this weather, and I’m not sure whether or not you’ve been paying attention, but Washington State’s own track star Paul Ryan raced through the semi-finals, and is one step closer to Tokyo. Also, I would like to apologize to him- he is not in the picture I chose for this article header, but I wanted to keep the track branding strong. I hope you understand, Paul, if you ever read this! Thanks!