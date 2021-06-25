Waikiki Aquarium to reopen July 1
Jun. 25—After being closed for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waikiki Aquarium will reopen to the public starting July 1. "We're excited to finally be able to welcome guests back to our jewel of an aquarium, " said Andrew Rossiter, director of the aquarium, in a statement. "As the second oldest aquarium in the United States and one of the longest running establishments in Hawaii, Waikiki Aquarium has educated several generations and made a national and international impact in marine conservation efforts throughout the world. We were fortunate enough to survive through these hard times, and I am thankful that Waikiki Aquarium can continue to spread its mission."www.tribuneledgernews.com