Waikiki Aquarium to reopen July 1

July 3rd, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. A Guadalupe fur seal, a threatened species, was reported as entangled to the Seaside Aquarium at 11:00 a.m. on July 3rd and was resting on the beach when reported. When the aquarium came on scene the fur seal had crawled onto an offshore rock, responders had to wait for the tide to go out before attempting to capture the animal. Once the rock became accessible they were able to safely get to the animal, capture it, and place it in an animal carrier for transport. The fur seal will be transported to a licensed rehabilitation facility for a full veterinary health assessment, disentanglement, and stabilization. If all goes as planned, the animal will be released back into the ocean once it is healthy.