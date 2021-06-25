Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Waikiki Aquarium to reopen July 1

By The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Jun. 25—After being closed for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waikiki Aquarium will reopen to the public starting July 1. "We're excited to finally be able to welcome guests back to our jewel of an aquarium, " said Andrew Rossiter, director of the aquarium, in a statement. "As the second oldest aquarium in the United States and one of the longest running establishments in Hawaii, Waikiki Aquarium has educated several generations and made a national and international impact in marine conservation efforts throughout the world. We were fortunate enough to survive through these hard times, and I am thankful that Waikiki Aquarium can continue to spread its mission."

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Aquarium#The Waikiki Aquarium#University#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Journalism
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Hotel Constance Reopens With a Splash For 4th Of July Weekend

Hotel Constance will reopen after a pandemic-induced, year-and-a-half-long closure with a three-day 4th of July celebration starting Friday, July 2 and lasting through Sunday. This 3-day event will bring you live comedy, great food, live pool party music, and DJs spinning favorites hits. Attendees will also be able to enjoy...
Kiamesha Lake, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Kartrite resort, waterpark to reopen July 1

KIAMESHA LAKE – The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Kiamesha Lake is reopening on July 1 after being shut down by COVID-19. The facilities, which include the 80,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, also includes a 324 all-suite hotel with resort rates starting at $400 with a $42 resort fee per night per suite.
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Mendocino Art Center store to reopen July 10

MENDOCINO — The Mendocino Art Center announced its Gallery Store will reopen to the public Saturday, July 10, after being closed for the last year due to COVID-19. The Gallery Store features handcrafted artwork created by Northern California artists, including a diverse selection of functional and sculptural ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more.
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

More Restaurants Reopening at Disneyland Resort in July

Things continue to move towards a full reopening at the Disneyland Resort after the parks finally were opened again this spring. More restaurants continue to reopen giving guests more dining options at the Disneyland Resort. Hungry Bear Restaurant (opening July 1; mobile order available) Refreshment Corner (opening July 8; mobile...
LifestyleKITV.com

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani to open July 1

A Waikiki boutique hotel reopens Thursday after 16 months closure due to the pandemic. Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani will have enhanced safety procedures through its 284 guestrooms and four suites as well as through the rest of the hotel. The bakery portion of Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant will open, but...
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

Disneyland Announces Reopening of Several Dining Locations in July

Disneyland has announced some more dining locations will be reopening soon, many on July 1!. Over at the Disney Parks Blog they’ve listed some more eateries returning to the Disneyland Resort. Over at Disneyland Park. Harbour Galley – opening July 1. Hungry Bear Restaurant –opening July 1. Refreshment Corner –opening...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Ritter Planetarium at UToledo Reopens to the Public July 9

The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium is reopening to the public to transport families through space and time to view the wonders of the universe. The first program, “Firefall,” will be shown on the full dome every Friday at 8:30 p.m. from July 9 through Aug. 27. The immersive show...
MuseumsPosted by
WGN TV

NMMA prepares to reopen on July 1st

This Thursday, July 1st, the National Mexican Museum of Art reopens to the public. It will be the first time since it temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Admission to the museum is free. WGN News Now talked with Thelma Uranga, communications and development manager and Xenya...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Generations Hall to Reopen July 17

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Generations Hal will reopen to the public for the first time since March 2020 with a “Back to the 80s Night” party hosted by Scoot on Saturday, July 17. Doors open at 8 p.m. to celebrate the venue’s return, the building’s 200th anniversary and to pay tribute to one of the city’s longest-tenured radio talk show hosts now marking 50 years of broadcasting.
Manhattan Beach, CADaily Breeze

Roundhouse Aquarium sandcastle competition runs through July 31

Time to show off your best summer sculpting skills. The Roundhouse Aquarium, at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier, is hosting a sandcastle building contest to raise money for its marine science education programs. The aquarium currently conducts 40 remote marine science classes each week, reaching students from Nevada...
Weston, MAWicked Local

Spellman Stamp Museum to reopen July 8

The Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History will reopen on July 8 on the campus of Regis College, 241 Wellesley St., Weston. Summer hours will be noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The museum will also be open noon-5 p.m. Sunday, July 12. While closed, the museum completed major...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Hyde Memorial Observatory Reopens July 10

The Hyde Memorial Observatory on South Shore Road in Holmes Park will resume regular public programming on Saturday, July 10. The facility had been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The observatory at 3701 S. 70th St. is open free to the public Saturday nights year-round except on...
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Battleship Texas to reopen for Fourth of July weekend

LA PORTE, Texas - Battleship Texas will be temporarily reopening this weekend on July 3 and 4. The Independence Day weekend reopening will be from 8:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Battleship Texas Foundation, visitors will be able to access the Wardroom, and the Main...
Irvine, CAspectrumnews1.com

Local Friends of the Library nonprofit to reopen July 6

In the ten years that Wade Lillywhite has volunteered with Friends of the Library, he's found signed first editions, met romance authors and helped little kids hunting for their first chapter book. Once the pandemic closed down libraries, the little nonprofit bookstore he manages in Irvine closed down too. The...
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont Twin Pines Art Center reopening in July

As the Belmont Twin Pines Art Center prepares to reopen July 1 following the pandemic, it will host a monthlong art exhibit and sale featuring the ArtQuest group to celebrate. Judy King, who helps run Twin Pines Art Center in the Manor House, said this is the art center’s first show since it closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.
West Branch, IAcbs2iowa.com

Hoover museum in West Branch reopens as of July 6

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Hoover Presidential Library and Museum has reopened as of July 6th. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance. There have been adjustments in alignment with current health and safety guidlines. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

Aquatic Center and Johnson Pool to Reopen July 7

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Dr.) and the Johnson Pool (303 E. 8th St.) will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 7th. The recreation side of the Aquatic Center, containing the lazy river, will remain closed due to boiler repairs. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding...
Seaside, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Seaside Aquarium Responds to Entangled Guadalupe Fur Seal Today, July 3rd

July 3rd, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. A Guadalupe fur seal, a threatened species, was reported as entangled to the Seaside Aquarium at 11:00 a.m. on July 3rd and was resting on the beach when reported. When the aquarium came on scene the fur seal had crawled onto an offshore rock, responders had to wait for the tide to go out before attempting to capture the animal. Once the rock became accessible they were able to safely get to the animal, capture it, and place it in an animal carrier for transport. The fur seal will be transported to a licensed rehabilitation facility for a full veterinary health assessment, disentanglement, and stabilization. If all goes as planned, the animal will be released back into the ocean once it is healthy.
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Pool to fully reopen July 5

The Fred Endert Municipal Pool in Crescent City is slated for a full reopening on July 5, and thanks to a sponsorship from the Del Norte Health Care District, they will also offer free group swimming lessons later in the month. Michael Young, board member of the health care district,...
Meredith, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Meredith Library reopens July 13

The Trustees of the Meredith Public Library have announced that the library will reopen on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. in the new addition. Parking is available in the new parking lot on High Street. Note that the historic library entrance will not be accessible until September. Everyone must enter from the High Street entrance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy