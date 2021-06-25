Nimishillen Twp. trustees eyeing fire levy request

KEY ACTION: Approved a resolution of necessity for a fire levy. DISCUSSION: A five-year 2-mill fire levy is scheduled to expire Dec. 31. The resolution is the first step in placing a tax request on the Nov. 2 ballot. Information from the Stark County Auditor's Office, which will determine the township's valuation and revenue to be derived from the 2 mills, will prompt trustees to approve a second resolution to place the issue on the ballot. The levy currently provides funding for all department activity.