Rick And Morty Fan Shares Tour Of Transformed Wendy's
Rick And Morty's Fifth Season has been well received among Adult Swim fans, with Cartoon Network forging a relationship with the fast-food restaurant, Wendy's, not just to include a new brand of soda honoring the Smith family, but give one particular establishment a big makeover that added a definitive flair to the restaurant. While the wait to be a part of the Drive-Thru to this unique Rick And Morty-themed Wendy's was quite long for a number of patrons, it's apparent from the video that shows off the decorations that it was definitely worth it for those looking for a quick bite.comicbook.com