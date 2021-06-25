Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa is Famous for Having the World Record for This Biggest Thing

By Doc Holliday
97X
97X
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every state in America is known for having at least one thing that is bigger than anyone else. In Iowa, it has to do with a man's face and it's true we do own the world record and I can prove it. I want to be clear that this was...

97x.com
Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Based Retailer Now Holds a Guinness World Record

When you think about Guinness World Records, you probably think of things like, fastest to solve a Rubix Cube, or the recent kid shoving a bottle in his mouth record (gross). But here's four words you maybe never thought you'd hear mashed altogether: Hy-Vee, pancakes, world record. Well, guess what, you're about to hear it a lot.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa gamblers post record year

DES MOINES — Iowa gamblers ended fiscal 2021 with a record-breaking flurry, setting new all-time marks for betting on casino, sports and lottery games that taken together topped $3.2 billion. Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $1.58 billion via their slot machines and table games and...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Iowa restaurants: Where have the workers gone?

DES MOINES -- “We’re hiring” signs have become as common in Iowa restaurants as pulled pork sandwiches. Nine out of 10 Iowa restaurants are actively seeking more staff, and more than half are operating at least 20% below normal staffing levels, according to the latest survey data from the Iowa Restaurant Association.
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Sweltering June breaks heat records in North America

The month of June was the hottest on record in North America, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In a press release, the agency said that the exceptional heat waves that swept the western U.S. – as well as historic and unprecedented drought – helped push June 2021 to the top of the list after 127 years of record keeping.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can't be ignored

(CNN) — Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable. The ex-President showed this weekend that defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurrection against American democracy and the deaths of 400,000 Americans on his watch in a pandemic he downplayed don't hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential 2024 rivals to replicate his extremism show Trump's strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.
Iowa Statethecentersquare.com

Iowa farmer's crops 'have endured a lot'

(The Center Square) – Iowa farmer Brent Renner got just the right amount of rain needed for his soybean crop, but nearby farms were either flooded or suffered from drought-like conditions. An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest with several days of widespread rainfall, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike...
Retaildallassun.com

Come and savor some of the world-famous cherries

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Summer means a menu filled with fresh fruits and now is the season for putting the cherry on top. Large deep-mahogany red, ripe, juicy, sweet and the most delicious cherries from the U.S. Pacific Northwest have arrived in the market. The Northwest Cherry Growers...
Sciencemicrosoftnewskids.com

103-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Bone Discovered in 'Fossil Hotspot'

An archaeological dig has unveiled a rare, 103-million-year-old dinosaur fossil, leaving researchers hopeful that it belongs to one of only two fossilized specimens found in Oregon since 2015. The fossil was discovered in an excavation project sponsored by the University of Oregon, according to the The Register-Guard. Foreman and amateur...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Why You Need to Turn Around When You See A Purple Fence Post in IL

Purple is one of my daughters' favorite colors, but it turns out the color purple has a pretty important meaning for land owners in Illinois. Have you ever taken a hike, a jog, or a bike ride and come across a randomly placed post painted purple? Perhaps you were hunting and came across one? Or maybe you saw a fence with purple painted posts and thought, hmm....these people must really like the color purple? Well, that is not the message the posts and fences are meaning to convey.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StateNewsbug.info

World's Biggest Bounce House headed to Ohio

The Big Bounce America Tour — four massive inflatable attractions including The World's Biggest Bounce House — is headed to Cleveland this summer. The inflatables will take over Victory Sports Park Aug. 20-22. The park is located at 7777 Victory Lane in North Ridgeville. The World's Biggest Bounce House covers...

