Nevada State

Most Nevada workplaces allowed to relax sanitation procedures

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV (AP) - The state agency that oversees workplace safety is relaxing guidelines for businesses, allowing them to wipe down most surfaces with soap or detergent, rather than disinfectants that kill the coronavirus. “When no people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are known to have been in a...

