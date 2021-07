Because of COVID-19, an “eviction moratorium” has been in place in the U.S. for over a year. That has meant that renters could not be evicted for non-payment of rent. That moratorium ends July 31. If you or someone you know have gotten behind on rent or utilities because of financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for financial assistance to protect your family. Applications will end when the available funds are used up; now is the time to apply! Go to iowafinance.com/iowa-rent-and-utility-assistance-program.