US personal spending stagnated in May as prices increased

By Reade Pickert Bloomberg News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. personal spending stagnated in May, reflecting a decline in outlays for merchandise, while a closely watched inflation measure continued to climb. Purchases of goods and services were unchanged following an upwardly revised 0.9% increase in April, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve officially uses for its inflation target, rose 0.4%.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
