Boil Advisory issued for Onawa

(Onawa) The Iowa DNR says a boil advisory has been issued for Onawa in Monona County.

A malfunctioning sensor drained the city of Onawa’s water storage structure overnight Thursday.

Although water pressure is restored, the city issued a boil advisory for the entire community, including the rest area along Interstate 29. Pressure losses can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system.

As a precaution, the city and DNR recommend residents boil their water until results from two days of testing show water is safe to drink.

Residents should bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Residents can use tap water for bathing and similar purposes.

For more information, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.