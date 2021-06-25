Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Boil Advisory issued for Onawa

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4aid_0afEZG9J00

(Onawa) The Iowa DNR says a boil advisory has been issued for Onawa in Monona County.

A malfunctioning sensor drained the city of Onawa’s water storage structure overnight Thursday.

Although water pressure is restored, the city issued a boil advisory for the entire community, including the rest area along Interstate 29. Pressure losses can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system.

As a precaution, the city and DNR recommend residents boil their water until results from two days of testing show water is safe to drink.

Residents should bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Residents can use tap water for bathing and similar purposes.

For more information, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Monona County, IA
Government
Onawa, IA
Government
County
Monona County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling#Bacteria#Tap Water#Boil Advisory#The Iowa Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s rivers feeling effects of dry June

Below average rainfall last month has led to low flow conditions on Iowa’s rivers early in July. As of Friday the East Nishnabotna River at Atlantic was flowing at 97 cubic feet per second, down from its average of 448 cfs. “We came out of June with 3.3″ of rain across Iowa which is about two inches short of normal. We’re seeing that dryness impact our stream flows across the state. Especially in the central and northwest part of Iowa, but we are seeing it in southwest Iowa. Stream flow conditions across approximately half of the state remain below normal”
Greenfield, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Storm Reports

(Area) The National Weather Service reports storm damage and heavy rainfall from the strong thunderstorms passing through the area early this morning. *8:15 a.m.-1.75-inch hail five miles southeast of Fontanelle. *8:33 a.m.-1.00-inch hail two miles northwest of Greenfield. *11:13 p.m.-Trees down in Harlan. Saturday:. *12:06 a.m.-62 mile per wind gusts...
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river and only about 60% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the river. Nearly three-quarters of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing either drought or abnormally dry conditions — particularly upstream of Sioux City, Iowa — and the amount of snow in the mountains that feed into the river was also below average this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy