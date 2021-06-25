Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Transgender job quota law seen 'changing lives' in Argentina

By Marcela Valente
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

BUENOS AIRES (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A law reserving 1% of Argentina’s public sector jobs for transgender people will transform everyday life for the country’s trans community, LGBT+ activists said on Friday after Congress gave final approval for the measure.

Senators in the South American country, which already has some of the world’s most progressive trans rights legislation, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the law late on Thursday.

On top of the state jobs quota, the legislation offers tax incentives and soft loans for private businesses that hire trans people in Latin America’s third-biggest economy.

“This law will change our lives. Having a formal job, or a salary receipt and a credit card are natural things for a heterosexual person, but not for us,” said Claudia Vasquez Haro from the Argentine Federal Transgender Convocation (CFTTA).

“For us, having a formal job implies being able to study and to rent a place to live,” she added.

The public sector job allocation for trans people was originally introduced as an emergency decree by the centre-left president last year, meaning it required congressional approval at a later stage to become law.

While the quota applies to state-run banks, public companies and hospitals as well as local and federal government departments, the economic incentives included in the new law aim to help trans people find work in all sectors.

Nearly a decade ago, Argentina became the first country in the world to let trans people change their legal gender without requiring a judge’s permission or medical interventions.

But despite having such rights enshrined in law, trans Argentines often live in poverty and are discriminated against. A 2017 Buenos Aires government study found their life expectancy was just 32 years.

Neighbouring Uruguay introduced a 1% public sector staff quota for trans people in 2018, while other measures aimed at boosting the employment prospects of trans people have been proposed in Brazil and Bangladesh this year.

There is scant global data on the percentage of people who are transgender, but about 0.6% of Americans identify as trans, according to the Williams Institute, a think-tank at the UCLA School of Law.

Alba Rueda, Argentina’s undersecretary for diversity and the first trans person to be appointed to a senior government post, welcomed the law’s approval but said much more needed to be done.

“The state faces a huge challenge to end structural inequality,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Only 9% of trans people have a formal job while 70% are sex workers, according to the 2017 Buenos Aires survey.

Most had not finished school, but 92% of those surveyed said they would like to complete their education.

The new legislation states that having a minor criminal record or not having finished school cannot be obstacles to being hired or to getting a permanent job.

Instead, trans candidates will be asked to complete their studies while working.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Economy#South American#Argentine#Trans Argentines#Americans#The Williams Institute#The Ucla School Of Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
SocietyMedicalXpress

Researcher helps transgender women be seen and heard for who they are

Hand gestures or tone of voice can give an instant impression about someone, and for transgender women, that can be especially important. "Living in the society we live in, there are gender expectations for what a feminine communicator sounds like or looks like," said Teresa Hardy, an instructor in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine. As a speech-language pathologist, Hardy also works with transgender clients, many of whom want to have a feminine voice.
HomelessTimes Union

Letter: Marriage equality changed little for transgender

If one point was made clear in the article, “Looking back on decade of marriage equality,” June 20, it is that the transgender community has been left behind by establishment LGBTQ organizations. Ten years after marriage equality, transgender people in the Empire State are still suffering from disproportionate levels of housing insecurity and unemployment.
Georgia Statetrust.org

'We are winning' says Georgia's LGBT+ Pride organiser after violence

As thousands rally in support of freedom of expression and the LGBT+ community in Tbilisi, the future is bright says Giorgi Tabagari. July 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Although he was "nearly killed" by a violent mob this week, the organiser of Tbilisi Pride said he felt upbeat after Georgians responded with an outpouring of support for LGBT+ rights.
US News and World Report

Spain's Cabinet Approves Draft of Transgender Rights Law

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday passed a draft bill on LGBTQ rights that will seek parliamentary approval to allow transgender people over 16 to freely change their gender and name without doctors or witnesses intervening in the process. The proposal could still change during a lengthy parliamentary...
Soccerchatsports.com

Mara Gomez, first transgender female pro in Argentina, in her own words: 'Football saved my life'

In December 2020, Mara Gomez made history as the first transgender footballer to play in Argentina's women's championship. Her debut for Villa San Carlos in Berisso, Argentina, against Lanus in the Primera Division was the culmination of years of struggles, having dealt with persecution, discrimination and abuse. She says football has saved her life, and she wants to use her experiences and powerful voice to tell the world the importance of equality, love and opportunity.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Trans for Career Thailand speaks out for all transgender women

“I don’t think you’re suitable for this job.”. “Is it okay to wear a skirt for a job interview if I am LGBTQ?”. For the founders of Trans for Career Thailand and their followers on their Facebook page, these words are a constantly frustrating reminder of the issues they’ve been dealing with for most of their lives.
California Statekprl.com

Transgender Laws Travel Ban 6.29.2021

The state of California is banning tax-payer funded travel to five states. That’s because of laws passed in those states which restrict transgender youth from playing sports. For instance, boys who decide they identify as girls are having great success in track and field in some parts of the country....
Politicsbitcoinist.com

Worldwide Adoption: Mexico And Argentina Flirt With Bitcoin Law

The road to worldwide adoption starts with one step. El Salvador took it with their Bitcoin Law. After their announcement, every country in the region seems to be testing the waters in its own way. And now it’s Mexico and Argentina’s turn. If we take out Portuguese-speaking Brazil, these two are the biggest markets in Spanish-speaking Latin America. And they’re both flirting with Bitcoin and altcoins in a big way.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Eyeing presidency, gay Brazilian governor braces for anti-LGBT+ jibes

SAO PAULO (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gay Brazilian governor and presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite said he expects to encounter anti-LGBT+ rhetoric as he bids to unseat President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right firebrand who once described himself as a “proud homophobe”. Leite, 36, who is governor of the southern state of...
PoliticsTelegraph

Government vows to uphold free speech in transgender treatment debate

The Government has vowed to uphold free speech in the transgender treatment debate as it suggested children should be protected from medicalisation. Responding to concerns that a ban on conversion therapy will criminalise professionals treating children with gender dysphoria, officials have given assurances that they will protect under 18s from "irreversible decisions".
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Transgender astronomers speak out about outdated name change policies

An open letter to a scientific journal has sparked a conversation around diversity, inclusion and safety in the astronomy community. When scientists publish their work in a journal, they do so under their name. However, people change their names later for a number of reasons, and there remain policies in place at some journals that prohibit authors from changing or correcting the names they have listed on previous publications. This might result in confusion or career difficulties for some, but for transgender scientists, it could cause very serious safety issues.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Argentina begins to apply passenger quotas as airlines protest

Buenos Aires, Jun 28 (EFE) .- Argentina begins to apply this Monday the entry quota of 600 travelers per day that the Government decreed to minimize and delay the entry of the Delta variant, while the airlines show their dissatisfaction with a measure that, they say, they still do not know how it will be applied.
PoliticsImperial Valley Press Online

Slovenia water law referendum seen as test for government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting Sunday in a referendum on changes to the country's water management law, in a test for the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists have pushed through the referendum, saying the changes threaten the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy