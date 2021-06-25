ADAX Onboards Mate Tokay, co-founder of Bitcoin.com, as Strategic Advisor
Any project must make a name for itself as it hits the consumer market. And that’s exactly why ADAX has been building their collaborations and partnerships. Most recently, ADAX added Mate Tokay, Bitcoin.com co-founder, to the roster of its partners, as both an investor and strategic advisor! The news came shortly after ADAX joined forces with Charli3, another essential participant in the ecosystem of Cardano.www.newsbtc.com