Markets

ADAX Onboards Mate Tokay, co-founder of Bitcoin.com, as Strategic Advisor

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny project must make a name for itself as it hits the consumer market. And that’s exactly why ADAX has been building their collaborations and partnerships. Most recently, ADAX added Mate Tokay, Bitcoin.com co-founder, to the roster of its partners, as both an investor and strategic advisor! The news came shortly after ADAX joined forces with Charli3, another essential participant in the ecosystem of Cardano.

www.newsbtc.com
Cardano
Roger Ver
#Adax#Bitcoin Com Co Founder#Charli3#Mate#Asic#Bitcoin News#Bitcoinist Com#Time#The Cardano Native Token#Ieo#Exmarkets#Staking
