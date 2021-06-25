ADAX Onboards Mate Tokay, co-founder of Bitcoin.com, as Strategic Advisor

We are all familiar with ‘everything-as-code’—a pattern that started with infrastructure-as-code and has now extended to other areas such as architecture-as-code, security-as-code and more. However, all the incarnations we have seen so far have been less than ambitious! The dawn of cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain technology is moving us firmly towards organization-as-code. Org-as-code is the most disruptive evolution we have seen so far. The crypto world uses a different term for it: decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).