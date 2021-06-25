Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Ospreys will find a new home at Poquott beach

By Rita J. Egan
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Village of Poquott trustee Jeff Koppelson knew he wanted to get one more thing done before he stepped down from office. Koppelson, who decided not to run this year after six years in office, said since he began his first term as trustee, he has wanted to do some work at Walnut Beach. The task is almost completed and now ospreys have a potential new home at the top of a utility pole that once hosted a dead wire.

tbrnewsmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ospreys#Economy#Pseg Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New tool helps Rochester pet owners find new homes for their animals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester says a new online tool is now available to help families who can no longer can keep their pets find new homes for them. Officials say the Home To Home tool will help reduce stress on pets because they will be placed in a new home rather than be taken to an animal shelter.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Why Are Rats Are Invading Maine’s River Towns?

Lots of chatter is going on in one Maine town about the abundance of rats that all of a sudden has become a problem. Milford residents have seen an uptick in the rodent which has many wondering what to do with this newly surfaced problem. Speaking with Jason Mailmen, the...
mhflsentinel.com

Village Days Vendors Find New Home

Though Honeoye Falls hasn’t celebrated Village Days in a few years, two of the local artists who participated as Village Days vendors for many years have been selling their goods right here in our area. Both Gail Worboys and Marty Guenther had to find other outlets for their artwork when not only Village Days ended but also all local craft shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Elkhart Lake, WIplymouth-review.com

Food trucks find new home

ELKHART LAKE – The vacant lot on Rhine Street east of the post office could become a regular home for food trucks. The Village Board Monday approved allowing picnic tables to be set up on the lot to host one or more food trucks. Village Administrator/ Clerk-Treasurer Jessica Reilly said the picnic tables are considered a structure under village codes, […]
AnimalsScience Now

Black-footed albatrosses find a new home across an ocean

You are currently viewing the summary. The first flight of Snowflake, a black-footed albatross fledgling, marked a milestone in a binational project of the United States and Mexico aimed at keeping the birds safe from the rising sea levels that threaten their survival. After years of planning, dozens of permits from both countries, half a million dollars in funding from several nongovernmental organizations, and extra complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, two teams of scientists from both countries finally chose 21 black-footed albatross eggs from Midway Atoll, in Hawaii, in January and flew them to Guadalupe Island, a reserve off Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. There, they met their foster parents: experienced Laysan albatross pairs. Eighteen Midway eggs hatched in February. The team repeated the journey across the Pacific in February with 12 1-month-old, fluffy black-footed chicks. Nine reached the island safely. As the rest of Snowflake's fellows take wing, the team is planning to bring 80 more black-footed albatross eggs to Guadalupe Island in the next few years.
TrafficBBC

Wallingford station: Historic railway canopy finds new home

A historic canopy over a railway station platform that was in danger of being junked has found a new home. The structure at Maidenhead in Berkshire had to be taken down because of electrification works needed for the Crossrail scheme. It was painstakingly relocated to Wallingford Station in Oxfordshire and...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

KID Museum finds new home in downtown Bethesda

The headline on this story was updated at 1:17 p.m. June 30, 2021, to better reflect KID Museum’s plans. The coronavirus pandemic has presented unique challenges to Cara Lesser and her colleagues at KID Museum. Lesser, who is founder and director; her staff; and students currently use the basement of...
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

‘Equinox’ may find new home at the Ranch in northeast Loveland

Equinox, that trio of sculpted metal horses which for six years galloped above commuters at the crossing of U.S. 34 and Interstate 25, may have found a new home in northeast Loveland. The Ranch Events Complex director Chris Ashby told the Larimer County commissioners during a meeting on Monday that...
PetsKOCO

Dog finds new home after seven months on the run

If dogs could talk, this Shih Tzu would have a tale to tell. The canine was found miles from home after seven months on the run. The small dog has a new home in Pennsylvania with Jillian Horst. "This is probably the nicest place she's been able to sleep for...
oceancity.com

The Always Original Osprey

These majestic creatures are birds of many names; they are known as fish hawks, river hawks, and seahawks. They love to spend their time by the water… freshwater, saltwater, and everything in between. Ospreys are most frequent along coastal estuaries and salt marshes, but can also be found among rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. Once grouped with other hawks for classification, these too-cool-for-school raptors were eventually bestowed with their very own scientific family name (Pandionidae) because of their unique characteristics. They’re not like other birds. Ospreys have gorgeous barred flight feathers, a beautiful hooked beak, and a white head with a thick brown stripe on each side over the eye.
Port Jefferson, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Hometown History: The Port Jefferson Lockup

Alarmed by Port Jefferson’s growing descent into lawlessness, a group of concerned residents met in 1886 to consider building a lockup within the village. Port Jefferson’s citizens were troubled by the rise in vagrancy, burglaries and vandalism in their community and disgusted with the increasing numbers of drunks on the village’s streets.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Orphan fire truck finds new home in Montana

CORAM, W. GLACIER, Mont. - From West Virginia and now Montana, one lucky fire truck found a new home at the Coram, W. Glacier Volunteer Fire Department. Now working to be restored it's former glory, as one brother is actively working to help out volunteer fire departments across the country... starting with his brother right here in Montana.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Klein finds home selling houses

Raised in Tompkins County, New York, in the Finger Lakes region, Ashley Klein eventually made her way to Colorado Springs, where she now lives and works in real estate as a new-build sales consultant. Klein is the daughter of a taxidermist who owned an archery shop for 15 years. Her mother works for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at Cornell University, after 20 years in human resources.

Comments / 1

Community Policy